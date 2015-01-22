Alchemist OD Brings One Direction to the Big Screen

Virtual Post, the recently formed UK post production facility headed up by conversion expert Jon Lee, recently carried out high quality standards conversion on Snell's Alchemist OD to bring HD footage shot at pop band One Direction's San Siro Stadium, Milan concert in June 2014 to a worldwide cinema audience.

Produced by Fulwell 73 and distributed by Arts Alliance, One Direction's 'Where We Are: The Concert Film' was watched by over one million people around the world on 3,400 screens in 78 countries over the 11th and 12th October. The DVD was released in December 2014.

Celebrated music film and TV producer, Jim Parsons, was in charge of the project. "Preserving the concert's superb experience was our single mission when converting the film from 1080 29.97p to 1080 24p; it was of paramount importance that the conversion quality stood the challenge of the big screen," he recalls.

"Choosing Jon Lee at Virtual Post and Snell's Alchemist OD was the best decision that we made for this project," Parsons continues. "I was astonished to see the way Alchemist OD handled the material. Such a dynamic concert shot with over 40 cameras, with this amount of movement from both the cameras and the performance, was a demanding piece of content. Jon and I went through the whole film frame by frame and barely spotted any imperfections - the results were virtually perfect. For such a challenging low frame rate conversion, it was the cleanest output I have ever had the pleasure to attend; quite remarkable. I can't recommend Virtual Post and Alchemist OD highly enough."