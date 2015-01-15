Vidchecker Widely Adopted in UK, New Version Set for BVE

LONDON, BVE 2015, 24-26 February, Stand R16 – Vidcheck, a specialist supplier of software for automated quality control and correction of video and audio media files, has announced that an independent user survey identified that 98% of the UK Post Production companies use Vidcheck’s Automatic Quality Control (AQC) products to check the pre-delivery quality of their file-based media.

The latest version, Vidchecker 6.2, will be on show at BVE 2015, London, 24-26 February. Vidchecker automates the correction of video levels to broadcast specification, and corrects audio levels - including loudness - to meet the EBU R128 standard.

The catalyst for such widespread adoption byproduction and post-production companies, edit houses, large media processing companies, and broadcasters has been the Digital Production Partnership (DPP) requirement that all new content delivered to major UK broadcasters must now be file-based and conform to the DPP’s specified file format. DPP working groups are funded by ITV, BBC and Channel 4 with representation from Channel 5, Sky, S4/C, UKTV, BT Sport and the independent sector. Vidchecker auto QC software enables media files to be automatically checked for conformance to established DPP requirements.

Jack Heywood of Films at 59 said, “Vidcheck has helped us to efficiently implement the transition to file-based delivery easily and fits seamlessly into our delivery workflow. We are able to identify QC issues quickly and easily provide operators with the relevant information to correct them."

The latest version of Vidchecker 6.2 includes important new features, including test template updates to DPP spec V4.3, released Dec 2014, and additional DPP-required AS-11 MXF file structural tests. Photo Sensitive Epilepsy (PSE) flashing and pattern testing has also been updated. A PSE certificate is now available as part of the Vidchecker-generated report.

User interface improvements to Vidchecker 6.2 include the user ability to add notes and changes to individual alerts raised in the test results and reports. All changes are recorded in the QC audit trail. The report file names are also now fully customisable as well as the report formats.

Vidcheck customers with a current maintenance agreement will automatically receive the new version.

"We are delighted with our success in the UK," said Thomas Dove, Vidcheck CEO. "With so many companies using Vidchecker for QC of their media files and DPP testing, it is by far the most widely used AQC tool in the UK."