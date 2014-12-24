Tiffen’s Award-Winning Steadicam Curve and Smoothee Camera Stabilizers Compatible with New GoPro HERO4 Cameras

‘Tis the season of giving: Steadicam Curve and Steadicam Smoothee for HERO4 now available to fulfill all tech lovers’ wish lists; users won’t miss a beat, jump or twist

Hauppauge, New York – December 24, 2014 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning imaging accessories, today announced that Steadicam Curve and Steadicam Smoothee will now support GoPro® HERO®4 Black and Silver editions, adding to the list of compatible camera models. The new GoPro HERO4 is topping gift lists this year, and Steadicam Curve and Smoothee are ready to pair up with the camera through extreme winter weather, action-packed holiday parties, and the most heartfelt family memories. The perfect gift for the tech lover in your life, the Steadicam Curve was even listed on American Photo magazine’s 2014 Gift Guide, as well as earned 2015 CES Innovation Awards Honoree Accolade in the digital imaging category.

Action sports shooters and videographers are invited to order their Steadicam Curve now so they don’t miss a second of HERO4 stabilizing support this holiday season.

For more details on Steadicam Curve and Steadicam Smoothee compatibility with GoPro HERO cameras, please visit the compatibility matrixes at http://tiffen.com/steadicam/steadicam-curve/ and http://tiffen.com/steadicam/steadicam-hand-held-stabilizers/steadicam-hand-held-smoothee/. For some GoPro HERO camera configurations the Steadicam Curve/Smoothee Weight Kit (PN: 818-7910) is required to optimize balance, and is available for purchase through Tiffen authorized dealers or directly from the website: http://store.tiffen.com/item/818-7910/Steadicam-Curve-Balance-Weight-Kit/.

Pricing and Availability

Steadicam Curve is available today for 99.95 USD, and Steadicam Smoothee is available for 149.95 USD.

Steadicam products and kits are available directly from Tiffen. To purchase from Tiffen, email techsupport@tiffen.com or call 631-273-2500 or 1-800-645-2532. Products and kits are also available from Tiffen dealers. To locate a US or international dealer, visithttp://www.tiffen.com/storelocator.html.

About Steadicam Smoothee

The lightweight, agile and easy-to-use Steadicam Smoothee features an innovative, patented design built around a durable mono-frame metal structure. The turnkey handheld solution ships with an easy-to-use interchangeable mount for expanded camera capture options. The Smoothee can also be used with an iPhone 3Gs/4/4s/5/5s, GoPro HERO 2/3/3+, as well as the new HERO4 Black and Silver editions.

About Steadicam Curve

Curve is designed specifically for action-packed, one-handed GoPro camera shoots. Combining Curve’s compact form factor with Steadicam’s legendary stabilization technology, the possibilities for shake-free video are now endless for GoPro users. For the most adventurous shots, GoPro users can lock in the ergonomic handle for unparalleled stabilization. At just a half-pound, Curve is the perfect companion for any journey all over the world.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the digital imaging accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. EMMY is a trademark property of ATAS/NATAS. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

