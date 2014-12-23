With Adoption of AES67 Standard, Riedel Moves Closer to Goal of Offering Standards-Agnostic Solutions

AES67/RAVENNA Connectivity Will Extend Customers' Options in Establishing Real-Time IP-Based Audio Distribution

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Dec. 23, 2014 -- In its commitment to offer flexible, highly interoperable products and solutions, Riedel Communications today announced its support for the AES67 standard and the RAVENNA technology framework. Capable of operating in existing network infrastructures, RAVENNA enables real-time IP distribution of audio and other media content, with the low latency, full signal transparency, and high reliability critical in broadcast and professional audio applications.

"We are pleased to be joining other premier technology suppliers in supporting AES67/RAVENNA and enabling straightforward use of this standard to realize efficient and flexible transport of audio over IP," said Jake Dodson, director of product management at Riedel. "Riedel has always been dedicated to facilitating versatile and reliable workflows that meet our customers' unique requirements. By extending our products' format support to include AES67/RAVENNA, we take a key step forward in delivering the many benefits of standards-agnostic communications and signal-transport solutions."

The AES67 standard was published by the Audio Engineering Society (AES) to enable the high-performance streaming of audio-over-IP. RAVENNA is an open-standard technology that offers AES67 as one of many operational profiles. RAVENNA technology uses well-established standards and protocols to address interoperability with respect to synchronization, media clock identification, network transport, encoding and streaming, session description, and connection management. The performance and capacity of AES67/RAVENNA implementations scale with the capabilities of the underlying network architecture.

A provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, Riedel already supports both the AES67/RAVENNA and AVB standards with Tango, its fully networked platform for signal distribution and communications applications. The company will continue to make robust format support a part of future product releases.

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About RAVENNA:

RAVENNA is a technology for real-time distribution of audio and other media content in IP-based network environments. Utilizing standardized network protocols and technologies, RAVENNA can operate on existing network infrastructures. RAVENNA is designed to meet the strict requirements of the pro audio market featuring low latency, full signal transparency, and high reliability.

While primarily targeting the professional broadcast market, RAVENNA is also suitable for deployment in other pro audio market segments like live sound, install market and recording. Possible fields of application include (but are not limited to) in-house signal distribution in broadcasting houses, theaters, concert halls and other fixed installations, flexible setups at venues and live events, OB van support, inter-facility links across WAN connections, and in production and recording applications.

Unlike most other existing networking solutions, RAVENNA is an open technology standard without a proprietary licensing policy. RAVENNA is fully compatible with the AES67-2013 standard on High-performance Streaming Audio-over-IP Interoperability. http://ravenna.alcnetworx.com

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 12 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/RAVENNALogo.png

Photo Caption: RAVENNA Logo