Wayfarers Chapel Streams Wedding Ceremonies Live with Wirecast

Telestream®, the leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced that Wayfarers Chapel is using Telestream's Wirecast to live stream wedding ceremonies, allowing friends and family unable to travel to still be a part of the proceedings from their computer, tablet or cell phones.



Sponsored by the Swedenborgian Church and designed by Lloyd Wright, son of the renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the iconic church is commonly referred to as “The Glass Church”. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Southern California coast, Wayfarers' historic architecture and picturesque location make it a destination wedding location, attracting hundreds of couples from all over the world every year.

When Wayfarers' in-house videographer Steve Smith decided to offer a live streaming option package to couples, he wanted to build a system that could handle multiple input switching, titling, audio, ISO recording, local program recording and streaming. To help him with this undertaking, he chose Telestream's Wirecast, the market-leading cross-platform, all-in-one live streaming production software that enables capture, live production, encoding and streaming to multiple servers and platforms simultaneously.

Smith now uses Wirecast to live stream ceremonies to family and friends who cannot attend and he and his colleague are currently reaching out to local venues about the possibility of streaming the ceremony live to the reception venue for larger groups. Along with the live broadcast of the ceremony, Smith is able to record the live stream to produce a professional quality wedding video, edited and formatted for DVD or uploaded to the internet—by the time the bride and groom arrive at the reception. Friends and family can watch the proceedings live from multiple camera angles and enjoy the wedding proceedings as Video On Demand for two weeks after the wedding.

“The original multi-camera system was 20th century technology with a 20th century delivery time of up to two weeks. The current system, with Wirecast at the heart, allows us to provide couples many options that include a quality, finished product upon departure from the grounds. At the conclusion of the ceremony, we simply drag and drop the recording from Wirecast to a DVD data disc or thumb drive and present it to the couple as they leave the grounds, approximately 40 minutes after the ceremony is over," explains Smith.

Looking to the future, Smith and his colleagues envisage expanding their infrastructure: "At some point I see a fourth camera with 1080p wireless transmission capability being added into our system. This way, we could then develop a Live Arrival to Departure package documenting the entire two hours the couple is on the grounds."

Smith is also working with James Morgan, Director of Operations at Wayfarers, on developing a “Speakers Series” at the chapel.

"Utilizing Wirecast’s titling, capture and streaming capability along with the ability to introduce PowerPoint presentations and other media during a speaker’s talk, we anticipate producing professional quality, dynamic presentations, live. And documenting memorial services and baptisms is just around the corner," adds Smith.



