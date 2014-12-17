MILLER CAMERA SUPPORT EQUIPMENT SPONSORS THE 2014 BUFTA AWARDS IN SUPPORT OF THE NEXT GENERATION OF FILMMAKERS

Miller Awards Huntingtower School with Two Air Alloy Systems

QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, DECEMBER 17, 2014—When enthusiastic senior high school students across Australia recently gathered at the 19th annual Bond University Film and Television Awards (BUFTA), Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, was proud to return as an award sponsor for the “Best School” category in support of next generation’s filmmakers. Miller presented “Best School” winner Huntingtower with two Air Alloy Systems to afford students the chance to learn on professional grade camera support equipment.

“BUFTA honors students who are working hard to build their careers in the filmmaking industry, so we at Miller feel that it is important that these students have the tools available to turn their dreams into something tangible,” says Greg Thomson, regional manager of Southeast Asia, Miller. “Miller was delighted to once again support BUFTA and offer the students of Huntingtower the opportunity to work with an easy-to-use, agile, durable tripod system that will help prepare them for their future in filmmaking.”

The Air Alloy System (3001) consists of the Air Fluid Head and the Solo 75 2-Stage Alloy Tripod, which is designed to provide the single operator with a complete run-and-gun system. The Air Fluid Head, composed of magnesium alloy housing and precision components, comes with two positions of selectable counterbalance and a dual pan handle option. The system’s selectable leg angle locks ensure rapid stabilization at any height, with the tripod boasting an impressive range, capable of extending from 9.2 inches (234 millimeters) to 64 inches (1625 millimeters). Its sturdy alloy, magnesium design ensures durability and its new rapid lock system can lock or unlock with less than one quarter of a turn. The tripod’s Neoprene leg protection allows for exceptional grip and is ideal for users who are either carrying or setting up the tripod in extreme weather conditions.

Each year, Bond University’s current film and television students organize BUFTA as part of their school curriculum. All nominees are then flown out to the event to take part in the exciting evening and receive a full red carpet treatment. During this year’s awards program, hosted by Oscar-winning Australian animator Adam Elliot, a shortlist of 18 films, produced by 15 students total, were nominated for a range of categories, including Best Animation, Best Comedy, Best Documentary, Best Drama, Best Experimental and Best Music Video.

For more information on BUFTA, visit http://www.bufta.com.au/.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.