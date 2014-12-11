Riedel Names Jake Dodson Head of Product Management

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Dec. 9, 2014 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced the appointment of Jake Dodson as the company's director of product management. In this role Dodson will be responsible for guiding the strategic direction of the Riedel product range and its development.

"Over Jake's career, he has been a founder and leader of successful leading-edge technology firms," said Thomas Riedel, CEO of Riedel Communications. "His unusual and exceptional track record in guiding companies toward ever-greater success will certainly be an asset to Riedel as we build on our acclaimed product portfolio and move further into the realm of software-based solutions, which offer our customers many new possibilities."

Dodson has more than 25 years of experience developing product strategies and bringing new products and technologies to market in the telecoms, military, broadcast, and live-performance sectors. His career began at Marconi Research in the U.K. working on high-speed optics for military and telecoms. In 1991 he founded Integrated Optical Components, a venture capital-funded startup that produced high-speed (10 Gbps) optical modulators for telecom optical backbone transmission, and the company was successfully taken public in 1996. Dodson subsequently led product management groups at Silicon Valley-based E-Tek Dynamics, JDS Uniphase, and WaveSplitter Technologies.

In 2006 Dodson joined Clear-Com as part of a turnaround management team. During his tenure as vice president of product management, he completely overhauled the product strategy and roadmap, successfully returning the company to profitability, and played a key part in the recommendation and acquisition of a Canadian technology company. Dodson most recently served as vice president of product management responsible for global product management and technical publications at Vitec Videocom.

Information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 12 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-JakeDodson.jpg

Photo Caption: Jake Dodson