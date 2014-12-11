Cinegy partners with AV Intelligence

Munich, Germany, 11 December 2014 – Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression, animation and effects, today announced a new partnership with AV Intelligence, one of New Zealand’s leading systems integrators and resellers for high-end collaborative editing and intelligent archive equipment.

Doug Braddock, managing director of AV Intelligence, said, “The range of Cinegy digital video processing solutions we can now offer our clients enables us to further expand our market by providing exceptional software-based solutions and benefits at realistic prices.”

Cinegy Managing Director Daniella Weigner said, “Our partnership with AV Intelligence furthers our growth in Australasia and will directly provide New Zealand broadcasters and production houses with collaborative and cost-effective software based solutions delivered and supported by a local partner.

Further information can be found at www.cinegy.com