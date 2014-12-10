KULX Replaces Channel-in-a-Box With Reliable Automation and Video Server Solution From NVerzion

SALT LAKE CITY -- Dec. 9, 2014 -- NVerzion(R), a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that KULX, the market-leading Spanish-language television station in Salt Lake City, has replaced its channel-in-a-box automation solution with NVerzion's NCloud(TM) system solution. NCloud features a modular-based architecture that ensures a smooth television experience for KULX's viewers. By providing control over a variety of third-party equipment, including video servers, master control, routing, graphics, and traffic systems, NVerzion's automation solution dramatically speeds up the station's file-based workflow while lowering operational expenses.

"During the recent migration from analog to digital and SD to HD, our channel-in-a-box automation system completely stopped working, leaving us scrambling overnight to find a new, reliable automation and video server combination solution that was guaranteed to keep us on air," said John Terrill, president at KULX. "NVerzion's technical support team had NCloud installed and up and running with our customized traffic system within hours. In addition to the exceptional customer service and technical support that we received, we have been very impressed with the flexibility, reliability, and scalability that the NCloud solution brings to our organization. Thanks to NVerzion's NCloud solution, our picture quality has remained razor sharp."

NCloud is a modular-based architecture with no single point of failure. If a failure were to occur, the broadcaster can bypass any piece of equipment that isn't functioning properly and still get the signal on air.

The comprehensive NVerzion automation system at KULX is comprised of a wide range of hardware and software components. A critical and essential component to this solution is NVerzion's CloudNine(TM) network-based video/audio server and storage box. It provides KULX with all the functionality available in a traditional video server plus the features not found in a standard channel-in-a-box system.

Utilizing CloudNine, the station can simultaneously record and play out audio and video content from a range of third-party commercial and program delivery systems, as well as update metadata, speeding up KULX's workflow. The flexible solution also supports popular encoding formats (e.g., MPEG-2, MPEG-4, and AVI), video resolutions (e.g., SD and HD), and standards (e.g., NTSC and PAL) and can be controlled locally or remotely via an intuitive interface, further streamlining operations.

KULX is an NBC Telemundo affiliate that offers a wide range of high-quality programming to the Latino population surrounding Salt Lake City. In addition, KULX operates two subchannels -- the Home Shopping Network(R) and LATV, a bilingual music and entertainment network featuring Latino-themed programming for young adults. Currently, the NVerzion NCloud system controls the station's main NBC Telemundo HD channel. However, the scalable platform will allow easy control over the Home Shopping Network and LATV in the future without requiring additional workstations.

More information on NVerzion and its products is available at www.nverzion.com.

About NVerzion (www.nverzion.com)

NVerzion(R) is a leading provider of digital broadcast automation tools that streamline an operator's entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content, reducing OPEX and CAPEX. Based on a Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS(TM)) concept that supports easy implementation into any existing infrastructure, NVerzion automation solutions offer users scalability, reliability, redundancy, and guaranteed interoperability with third-party systems. All NVerzion systems are backed with worldwide training, service, and support.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.