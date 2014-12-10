Maxcom Telecomunicaciones Improves OTT Multiscreen Offering With Broadpeak Solutions

RENNES, France -- Dec. 9, 2014 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and live and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, hybrid TV, and mobile operators worldwide, today announced that Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, an integrated telecommunications services operator based in Mexico, has chosen Broadpeak solutions to improve its OTT multiscreen service offering. Utilizing a combination of Broadpeak's CDN manager, streaming server, and video delivery analytics solutions, Maxcom Telecomunicaciones can cost-effectively deliver more live and VOD channels to subscribers while providing a superior quality of service (QoS).

"In order to expand our service offering, we needed flexible, scalable CDN solutions that offer easy integration with our existing service platform and guarantee quality," said Miguel Ceballos, VP operations at Maxcom Telecomunicaciones. "Broadpeak's systems not only support a wide range of video formats, device types, and third-party equipment, they are also very scalable, providing us with a future-proof solution. Partnering with Broadpeak, we will be able to provide our customers with a high-quality TV viewing experience that includes more live channels and video-on-demand, than ever before."

Broadpeak's BkS300 and BkS400 servers offer broad format support (e.g., Apple(R) HLS, Microsoft(R) Smooth Streaming, Adobe(R) HDS, and MPEG-DASH), enabling Maxcom Telecomunicaciones to deliver HLS live and VOD content to any screen. Leveraging HTTP adaptive bit rate technology, the servers guarantee that viewers receive the best possible video quality.

The operator has also deployed Broadpeak's CDN Mediator BkM100, a unified content delivery network manager, to effectively manage load balancing and failover tasks. Based on an open architecture, the BkM100 offers seamless integration with service platforms and content management systems, making it easy for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones to integrate into the network.

In addition, Broadpeak's BkA100 video delivery analytics software solution aggregates data from various components of the video delivery chain, providing Maxcom Telecomunicaciones with meaningful information about video consumption and service quality in a variety of formats. Using the BkA100, Maxcom Telecomunicaciones personnel are able to receive daily reports about content, sessions, VOD and live services, alarm information, and more.

"Delivering a high quality of service on every screen is absolutely critical for today's television operators in order to avoid customer churn," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO, Broadpeak. "By providing the complete CDN solution -- from streaming servers to network management and video delivery analytics -- we take the complexity out of content delivery, enabling leading operators like Maxcom Telecomunicaciones to expand their service offering without sacrificing quality and without having to make a large investment in their network infrastructure."

More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at www.broadpeak.tv. More information about Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B de C.V. can be found at www.maxcom.com.

# # #

About Maxcom (www.maxcom.com)

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, S.A.B. de C.V., headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico, is a facilities-based telecommunications provider using a "smart-build" approach to deliver last-mile connectivity to micro, small, and medium-sized businesses and residential customers in the Mexican territory. Maxcom launched commercial operations in May 1999 and is currently offering local, long distance, data, value-added, paid TV, and IP-based services on a full basis in greater metropolitan Mexico City, Puebla, Tehuacan, San Luis, and Queretaro, and on a selected basis in several cities in Mexico.

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for Content Providers and Network Service Providers deploying IPTV, Cable, OTT, and Mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Maxcom-Logo.jpg

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-Maxcom-Headquarters.png

Image Caption: Maxcom headquarters in Mexico City