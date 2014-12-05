iZotope Named Top Place to Work in 2014 by The Boston Globe

Leading audio company ranks in Small Companies list for the second year in a row.

Cambridge, MA (December 5, 2014) — iZotope, Inc., a leading audio technology company, has been honored by The Boston Globe as a top place to work in Boston for the year 2014. For the second year in a row, iZotope has placed on The Boston Globe’s list of best small companies to work for in the city—landing at number 17.

Based in Kendall Square in Cambridge, iZotope makes innovative products that inspire and enable people to be creative. iZotope’s award-winning products are used by millions of people in over 50 countries, and are critical tools for GRAMMY-winning musicians, Oscar- and Emmy-winning film and TV post production engineers, prominent radio stations, and basement and bedroom studios across the globe.

The Boston Globe’s 2014 Top Places to Work survey, conducted by employee survey firm WorkplaceDynamics, measured about 73,500 individuals’ responses to statements regarding six key factors related to employee happiness, including company direction, execution, employee connection, workload and responsibility, management, and pay and benefits.

"iZotope is honored to be among the best employers in the state. Our continued success is a testament to the passion and dedication of our incredibly talented employees, who truly make iZotope a top place to work," says iZotope's Chief Operating Officer, Brian McQuoid. "Employee happiness and engagement are strongly valued at iZotope and are a top priority as we continue to add to the iZotope team in 2015."

With plans to continue its expansion, iZotope is seeking top talent to fill roles in Sales, Marketing, Engineering, Product Management, Technical Support, and Project Management at its brand-new Hampshire Street headquarters.

To see where you could plug in, visit www.izotope.com/careers/.

