Stagecraft Audio Finds Smooth Sailing With Cobalt Digital's Blue Box Group

Urbana, IL – Cobalt Digital (www.CobaltDigital.com), manufacturer of award-winning 3G/HD/SD-SDI conversion gear, has delivered a practical signal conversion solution to Stagecraft Audio (www.stagecraftaudio.com), a full service sound, lighting and AV company located in Newport, RI that specializes in large-scale projects ranging from corporate events to broadcast applications. After evaluating options for lightweight, easy-to-install conversion gear that delivers a pristine signal, Stagecraft chose eight of Cobalt’s Blue Box Group™ BBG S-to-H (SDI to HDMI) and one BBG H-to-S (HDMI to SDI) unit.

The BBG S-to-H units provide direct conversion from SMPTE 259M, 292M and 424M SDI to HDMI and feature easy to use DIP switch sets YPbPr or RGB colorspace and HDMI or DVI output modes. The H-to-S model provides true 3G and HD conversions from HDMI to SMPTE 424M, 292M, or 259M. The HDMI input can also receive and convert DVI-D sources (limited to SMPTE HD formats).

“Cobalt’s BBG units have already proved their value during a recent event in the Arcadia Room of the New York Yacht Club in Newport,” said Frank Dwyer, Stagecraft Audio’s owner. “I’d worked in that same room many times before, but having the boxes this time really made the difference. The BBG took the signal out of the client’s laptop on the podium, sent it through my video switcher and I was able to hit the displays around the room without extension cords and with no signal degradation at all. It was easy and worked perfectly!”

Other features that tipped the scales in Cobalt’s favor are the boxes ability to power directly via USB as well as their lightweight, small footprint. “The boxes are USB powered, and that’s wonderful,” exclaimed Dwyer. “Previously, I had to run cables to hit each TV, now we can run power from USB to each display. The boxes are also light enough to sit on the back of a TV with Velcro. I can just slap it on the TV and leave it there. It’s part of the TV now and has made the process so much easier.”

Dwyer’s experience with Cobalt was also enhanced by excellent sales support. “I got the runaround from other companies because I didn’t want to buy in bulk,” he explained. “I found the Cobalt’s Blue Box Group on their web site, sent an email, and the very next day Anthony Klick, Cobalt’s eastern sales manager, not only contacted me, but came by to discuss the best solution for my needs. I was so impressed with the physical and technical features of the products and with the service that I ordered nine units and have plans for more in the future.”

ABOUT COBALT DIGITAL INC.

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion gear for the broadcast television environment. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partnerships, Cobalt products are backed with a 5-year warranty. For more information, visit http://www.cobaltdigital.com .

Company Contact: Chris Shaw, EVP of Sales and Marketing

+1-217-344-1243 /chris.shaw@cobaltdigital.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Public Relations & Advertising / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmoon.tv