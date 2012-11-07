2012 MTV EMA Show Uses Signiant to Get Highlights of Europe’s Hottest Musical Acts to Broadcast, Web and Mobile Feeds Faster

Signiant, the market leader in intelligent file movement software for media and entertainment, today announced that the 2012 MTV EMA broadcast from Frankfurt this Sunday, 11 November at 9 pm CET will employ Signiant’s award-winning Managers+ Agents™ file transfer software to ensure the secure, accelerated delivery of show highlights to London for playout to air, Web and mobile.

The biggest international awards show with results that are watched around the world, the 2012 MTV EMA mixes packaged content developed by Viacom International Media Network’s MTV team at the base operations center in London – including promos, backstage blogs and press conferences – with live on-site footage in Frankfurt. The distance between the cities alone can be a logistical nightmare in delivering multi-gigabyte video content files back and forth from on-site producers to their London colleagues– who must push out the content to online media channels and mobile feeds without delay.

The MTV EMA team in London is using Signiant to deliver the latest news bulletins of 2012 MTV EMA winners to the base station for transmission to MTV affiliates worldwide – and move critical material, such as live acceptance speeches and last-minute edits to packaged content, at superfast speeds. Signiant software will deliver digital media-cleared versions of news, as well as backstage blogs, interview and press conferences, back to London for encoding and delivery. Signiant will also deliver daily content from the MTV2 US production team back to New York, via London, for broadcast and other online uses.

"When video has to be there, and has to be sent fast, Signiant is the solution that more broadcasters trust,” said David Nortier, General Manager, Signiant EMEA. “The reliability of our products takes away some of the worry and hard work associated with producing a live show when it comes to getting large files quickly from one location to another. Signiant Managers+Agents provides a powerful solution for media organizations like MTV seeking more sophisticated workflow automation, security and control of their global media delivery processes.”

About Signiant

Used by the world's top content creators and distributors, Signiant is the market leader in intelligent file movement software for the media and entertainment industry. The company's powerful software suite optimizes existing enterprise network infrastructure and media technologies to ensure secure digital media exchanges, workflow efficiency and superior user experiences. Headquartered in Burlington, MA, with offices around the world, today Signiant connects tens of thousands of media professionals in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit www.signiant.com.