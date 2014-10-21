Zenterio Implements Broadpeak Technologies for Improved QoS and Reduced Channel Switching Time

Collaboration Brings Together Broadpeak QoE Technologies With Zenterio OS for Interactive TV

RENNES, France -- Oct. 21, 2014 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and live and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, and hybrid TV operators worldwide, today announced that its quality of experience (QoE) agent has been integrated with Zenterio OS for interactive TV. The two companies have worked together to bring to market new solutions to meet IPTV operator's expectations: fast channel-change time, high video quality, and detailed analytics. Leveraging Zenterio OS and Broadpeak's fast channel change, live packet loss recovery, and detailed audience measurement technologies, IPTV operators can improve quality of service (QoS) and QoE. Broadpeak will demonstrate the joint collaboration at Broadband World Forum 2014, Oct. 21-23 in Amsterdam, at stand G54.

"Thanks to Zenterio's swift integration of our QoE agent, we were able to quickly bring a solution to the market for improving the quality of experience of IPTV services, allowing operators to meet their viewers' expectations," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO, Broadpeak.

Zenterio OS enables TV operators to design and deliver new and advanced interactive services such as Internet TV, interactive advertising, multiscreen, and applications across a variety of devices. Its flexible platform standardizes features and eliminates barriers from multiple operating systems and complicated infrastructures, so that operators can independently choose services, hardware, middleware, and back-end solutions.

Broadpeak dramatically improves channel change times for IPTV services, whether the stream is being sent via RTP or UDP. Broadpeak technology also eliminates visual problems such as macro-blocks, frozen, or black frames via a highly efficient packet loss recovery mechanism. Together, these network optimization technologies enable operators to increase service quality and customer satisfaction.

In addition, Broadpeak's fast channel change technology allows operators to compile analytics on viewers' consumption habits. Using this data, operators can find out what the most popular channels are, how long live content is watched, when the peak times are occurring, etc. This allows operators to anticipate peaks in video consumption. Likewise, Broadpeak's packet loss recovery technology can be used to gather statistics about QoS issues, enabling operators to detect where problems are occurring in the networks and improve QoS.

"Zenterio and Broadpeak are both committed to helping operators provide the best possible television experience," said Robin Rutili, CEO, Zenterio. "Through this partnership, we've created a best-of-breed solution designed to transform the quality of IPTV services."

About Zenterio (www.zenterio.com)

Zenterio develops an independent software platform, Zenterio OS, for interactive TV that is positioned to become a global standard. Zenterio's software can be used on any new and existing hardware. With Zenterio OS, operators can quickly and cost-effectively provide new interactive services and applications. Zenterio partners with global system integrators, set-top box suppliers, CA/DRM providers, and chipset manufacturers. The company evolved from the former Nokia Home Communication, which Nokia divested in 2002. Its headquarters are in Stockholm and its R&D center is in Linköping, Sweden. The company has sales offices in Prague and Milan. Zenterio is an unlisted company and is mainly owned by private investors and private equity firm Scope. The chairman of the board is former Nokia CEO Mr. Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo.

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

