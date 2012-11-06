Sencore Products at 2012 CCW:

MRD 5800 Receiver/Decoder

The MRD 5800 advanced modular receiver/decoder supports today's highest quality contribution video feeds and provides full MPEG-2, H.264, 4:2:0, 4:2:2, 8-bit, and 10-bit decoding in a single 1RU system. The MRD 5800 also decodes and outputs full HD 1080p60 video as 3G-SDI, giving an operator confidence that its system will be future-proof. The MRD 5800 offers up to eight PIDs of audio decoding to deal with the multichannel, multilingual environment of live event coverage. The system is ideal for many types of contribution environments, including large-venue OB productions, satellite trucks, and fixed-point contribution, as well as high-end distribution in which tools such as 4:2:2 chroma sampling are in use. The MRD 5800 provides full SMPTE 2022 (CoP3) FEC on an IP input.

Caption: MRD 5800 Receiver/Decoder

TXS 8x00 Series Transcoding Solutions

On display at 2012 CCW will be solutions from the TXS 8x00 transcoder family of products, including the TXS 8600, which offers high-density real-time multi-profile encoding and transcoding for live adaptive bitrate video delivery to multiple screens. The system supports all popular codecs, containers, and adaptive bitrate protocols such as MS Smooth Streaming(R), Apple(R) HLS, Adobe(R) HDS, MPEG-2, H.264, and more. A rich API easily integrates into existing workflows and monitoring systems. Also being showcased at 2012 CCW will be the TXS 8000 streaming manager and TXS 8200 stream packager, which provide redundancy control, system management, and edge-located chunking and packaging services.

Caption: TXS 8600 Transcoder

SMD 989 DVB-S/S2 Modulator

The SMD 989 DVB-S/S2 modulator offers unprecedented efficiency, flexibility, and reliability for all types of satellite digital video delivery applications. The modulator's intuitive user and remote interfaces ensure fast setup and effortless system integration, including both ASI and IP input standards. A rich mix of built-in and optional features ensures the operator has the needed functionality and ability to access advanced modes when required. The SMD 989 platform supports six-input VCM multistream without the need for external stream "aggregators," and it offers advanced S2 modes such as 8PSK, 16APSK, and 32APSK that optimize transponder use and minimize operating expense.

Caption: SMD 989 DVB-S/S2 Modulator

VideoBRIDGE Monitoring

The Sencore VideoBRIDGE family monitors transport packets on IP, ASI, and RF interfaces for continuous quality assurance of streaming media in a variety of compression schemes, including MPEG-2 and MPEG-4. On display at 2012 CCW will be the VB12 portable IP monitoring device. With complete ETR101-290 analysis and alarming, the compact VB12 includes an interface for ASI and IP in a compact and ruggedized chassis smaller than most laptop computers. Designed for the rigors of real-world use, the VB12 is smaller and lighter than any comparable monitoring/troubleshooting solution. The VB12 can monitor 10 IP SPTS/MPTS services simultaneously and can be optionally expanded to support a maximum of 50 services.

Caption: VB12 Portable IP Monitor

Sencore Quote:

"At 2012 CCW, we will be highlighting our newest solutions for video delivery and signal transmission, including the new MRD 5800 receiver/decoder. Sencore's reliable and future-proof products allow broadcasters, cable providers, and satellite owners to manage, monitor, and then distribute high-quality, error-free content across a variety of formats and to multiple devices." -- Joe Sucharda, vice president of marketing, Sencore

Company Overview

Sencore is an engineering leader in the development of reliable, cost-effective signal transmission and content monitoring solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV markets. Backed by world-class customer service and support, Sencore's portfolio includes signal processing products, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement equipment. Designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry -- including IP-based video delivery and OTT applications -- Sencore solutions ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home. More information about Sencore can be found at www.sencore.com.