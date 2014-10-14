HPA Announces Power-Packed Line Up for SMPTE 2014 Symposium, "Making Do With More"

(Los Angeles, CA/White Plains, NY) - The Hollywood Post Alliance(r) will for the first time, host the SMPTE(r) Symposium, "Making Do With More," in advance of the SMPTE 2014 Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition. The day-long event is set for Monday, October 20, 2014, at Hollywood's historic El Capitan Theatre. The event brings together top technology experts and leading filmmakers to explore the impact of enriched image and sound technologies for today's content creators.

As the changing techniques and workflows in production and post meet an equally evolving environment in distribution and audience options, the HPA plays an invaluable role in helping to make sense of an increasingly complex and evolving content ecosystem. The SMPTE 2014 Symposium will include creative sessions with renowned filmmakers, cinematographers, visual effects artists, sound specialists, and colorists providing an in-depth discussion on the challenges they face and the expansive opportunities now open to them with new tools to support their vision.

Leon Silverman, President of the HPA, noted, "The Symposium is HPA's 'coming out party' for our partnership with SMPTE and in typical HPA fashion, we hope to provide a forum for these important industry discussions. Technology, filmmaker options and consumer choices are driving us to learn how the Hollywood professional community can better understand how to evolve our current workflows to meet the demands and characteristics of next generation content and delivery platforms. These sessions demonstrate the value of HPA working together with SMPTE to create a powerful forum to drive greater awareness, industry knowledge and understanding.

The SMPTE 2014 Symposium lineup includes:

"How Come You Always Want More" - Leon Silverman, HPA President

An inquisitive look at the burning questions facing the entertainment community: What is happening? What is driving it? What role does consumer electronics play? What part do content creators play, and where do filmmakers fit in?

"So Tell Me More About More" - Mark Schubin, The Schubin Café

An insightful overview of the technical considerations required to get a clear understanding of topics including resolution, contrast, color, frame rate, screen brightness and immersive sound.

"What We Want to Do With More" - Creative Session

Participants to include: Carolyn Giardina, The Hollywood Reporter; Chris deFaria, Executive Vice President, Warner Bros.; Laura Jans-Fazio, Senior Colorist; Joe Kosinski, Director (Oblivion and Tron: Legacy); Steven Poster, ASC, President ICG; Steven J. Scott, Senior Colorist.

A real world discussion about what is missing from today's workflow and what content creators need from the HPA/SMPTE community. Filmmakers, along with leading industry executives and artists, share their views on new tools, techniques, and what still might be missing.

"Filmmakers Preview: Emma" - Creative Session

Participants to include: Howard Lukk, Director; Daryn Okada, ASC

An exclusive preview of one of the first films made with enhanced dynamic range, color, and resolution in mind. The film's director, Howard Lukk, and cinematographer, Daryn Okada, bring a unique perspective to discussion of this groundbreaking project.

"Listen Up - Immersive Sound" - Creative Session

Participants to include: Moderator, Sara Duran-Singer, Post Executive/ Supervisor Dennis Baxter, Sound Designer; David E. Fluhr, Re-Recording Mixer, Disney Digital Studio Services; Hanne Stenzel, Sound Engineer and Tonmeister, Fraunhofer IIS; Ben Wilkins, Supervising Sound Editor, Technicolor.

Active sound professionals discuss the creative options available to them today and the challenges associated with the proliferation of audio deliverables. With the need for elements in 2.0, 5.1, 7.1, Atmos, Auro and IMAX for both the theater and the home, sound design and mixing need to take a creative approach to accommodate modern realities.

"Bringing It HOME - the Future of MORE Delivery" - Creative Session

Participants to include: Jerry Pierce Technologist, Mitch Singer President, DECE Ultraviolet and Pete Putman, President, ROAM Consulting

What does the future of home entertainment look like? The panel will discuss Blu-ray, Cable, OTT, OTA, and more in an insightful look at how the next generation consumer experience will be delivered.

The SMPTE 2014 Symposium is among the first joint efforts by SMPTE and HPA as they move forward with plans for full organizational consolidation by May 2015. In addition to an illuminating day of panels and presentations, the SMPTE 2014 Symposium will provide an opportunity for networking with representatives from leading companies while exploring the latest technologies. Technology demos and experts will be hand during the Symposium. Session breaks will also facilitate networking and further engagement with speakers and other industry experts.

For tickets or further information on the SMPTE 2014 Symposium, please visit www.smpte.org/smpte2014/symposium.

- - -

About The SMPTE 2014 Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition

Taking place October 20-23, 2014, at the Lowe's Hollywood at Hollywood & Highland, SMPTE 2014 is the premier annual event for motion-imaging and media technology, production, operations, and the allied arts and sciences. Beyond the SMPTE 2014 Symposium, other highlight events of the week include the SMPTE 2014 Honors and Awards Ceremony on the evening of Oct. 23. A detailed event schedule for SMPTE 2014 is available online at www.smpte2014.org.

About the Hollywood Post Alliance(r)

Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA) serves the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide expertise, support, tools and the infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television, commercials, digital media and other dynamic media content. Through their partnership with the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(r) (SMPTE(r)), the leader in the advancement of the art, science and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem, the HPA continues to extend its support of the community it represents. Information about the HPA is available at ww.hpaonline.com.

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(r) (SMPTE(r)

The Oscar(r) and Emmy(r) Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(r) (SMPTE(r)), a professional membership association, is the preeminent leader in the advancement of the art, science, and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem, worldwide. An internationally recognized and accredited organization, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 800 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines.

The Society is sustained by more than 6,000 members - motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students - who meet in Sections throughout the world. Through the Society's partnership with the Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA), this membership is complemented by the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide expertise, support, tools, and the infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television, commercials, digital media, and other dynamic media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

# # #

Media Contact:

ignite strategic communications

p: 818.980.3473

Christine Purse, chris@ignite.bz or

Mimi Rossi, mimi@ignite.bz