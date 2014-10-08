CueScript Announces BPS as Its New Distributor in the United Kingdom

LONDON, OCTOBER 8, 2014 —CueScript, a provider of creative prompting solutions with feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs, is pleased to announce that it has signed a distributor agreement with UK-based Broadcast & Production Services (BPS). Effectiveimmediately, BPS assumes distribution rights for all CueScript products in the UK. The agreement further expands CueScript’s global reach, giving customers in this region local access to the company’s growing portfolio of prompting products.

Established in 2003, BPS is one of Europe’s leading broadcast and pro-audio distributors, with a growing list of reputable clients to serve. Over the years BPS has built strong relationships with some of the biggest manufacturers in the broadcast industry. Then, in 2006, BPS built a headquarters in Hampton, Middlesex, creating one of the UK’s largest showrooms for broadcast equipment and enabling fast delivery of products throughout the world.

“We are delighted to sign on as a distributor of CueScript and believe this partnership can only add to the development of both companies,” says John O’Reilly, Managing Director, BPS. “Over the last few years we have witnessed the BPS client base grow substantially, and it’s important that we continue to provide innovative products from top-tier manufacturers, such as CueScript, in order to maintain our customers’ evolving needs. CueScript is backed by a highly knowledgeable, experienced team that understands the changing industry trends, and we believe this is a perfect fit for our client roster.”

“Our business is expanding globally and it’s important to choose distributors who not only fulfill the needs of our customers, but also compliment our reputation by providing a skilled team and superior customer service,” says Brian Larter, Managing Director, CueScript. "We are excited to announce BPS as our latest distributor and trust they will serve as a continuation of our brand while also allowing our line of products to reach their local and international network of clients, further extending our reach into the broadcast and production industries.”

CueScript is rapidly expanding its presence throughout the world with a series of distribution agreements. It recently signed on Visual Technologies India (VTI) to represent its products in the country. Additionally, Excelencia en Communicaciones y Tecnología in Mexico and Techtel in the S.E. Asia region have signed on to perform similar duties. CueScript has also already showcased its products at three major trade conventions—NAB 2014, BroadcastAsia 2014 and IBC 2014.

CueScript’s offerings include the CSM line of LED High Brightness HD-SDI Prompter Monitors (available in 15”, 17” and 19” models), geared towards a range of live and studio production productions and its newly launched EMC line (available in 15” and 17” models) designed for education, middle market and corporate applications. In addition, the company recently added to its product portfolio its new line of prompting software, CueiT Premier, CueiT Production and CueiT News, as well as the CSSC1, a revolutionary patent pending prompting scroll control to be used with the new software.

For more information about CueScript’s products at BPS, visit http://www.bps-tv.co.uk/.

###

About CueScript

Launched in 2014 by industry veterans Michael Accardi, Peter Carey and Brian Larter, CueScript provides creative teleprompting hardware and software solutions, with innovative feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs. The company’s top priority is to provide exceptional experiences to customers and users with its products and services, all of which are based on the vast industry experience of its founders and its close relationships with distributors, vendors and OEM partners. Backed by the company’s unique approach to prompting, CueScript’s top priority is to meet and exceed the expectations of its customers and users from the beginning, as they work together to build successful longstanding relationships.