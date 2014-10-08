Avenview Teams with High Resolution Systems to Offer Branded Avenview ControlPro Universal Device Control Software

Avenview has partnered with High Resolution Systems to offer Avenview ControlPro Universal Device Control Software, a branded product featuring HRS UDC software, designed to control Avenview devices, including matrix audio video switchers, video walls and video processors.

Avenview enables companies to install multifunctional video walls and control room equipment, use signal extenders to help personnel communicate remotely and even digitize an entire infrastructure. The company, headquartered in Kenmore, New York, offers customers the most advanced components available to achieve their objectives of cutting-edge visual displays.

Avenview identified HRS as a company it could do business with to enhance its technology offerings to customers. "High Resolution Systems is an upcoming company with similar culture and beliefs as Avenview," says Jefferson Thomas, chief technology specialist at Avenview. "They are very smart and client driven and offer products that customers really want - and are easy to use and easy to customize to any product on the market. That's the kind of functionality that customers want."

Avenview's ControlPro Universal Device Control Software integrates its products to work with UDC control. "Once a customer buys one of our products, like the HDM-SwitchPro-VW4 HDMI 4x4 matrix switcher, we use ControlPro Universal Device Control Software to build a static page with buttons and layouts for the user," Thomas explains. "With UDC software we can create one-touch and customized commands - commands that would otherwise take users numerous steps to implement."

Avenview can "customize the ControlPro interface to whatever the user needs the box for," he says. "The build pages can also be added to and re-customized by the user as they work with other products."

ControlPro Universal Device Control Software offers fast programming with open-structured software that's configured with no coding. It enables custom control of what users create, is easily updateable and saves time and money on every project.

"It's a win-win for Avenview, High Resolution Systems and customers," Thomas declares.

About High Resolution Systems

High Resolution Systems known as HRS Control is a company with a strong systems engineering and applications background. Its founders have decades of experience in the audio visual rental and staging industry, broadcast applications, A/V installations and system design. This combined experience allows them to provide the highest possible quality solutions to its customers in the most efficient manner. For more information, visit www.hrscontrol.com.