The 24th Annual Conference of the Association of Moving Image Archivists Opens Wednesday

Savannah, GA - The 24th Annual Association of Moving Image Archivists Conference begins Wednesday in Savannah, Georgia, bringing leaders and practitioners together in the number one event for the archiving, preservation, and content communities. This year's Conference presents an extensive schedule to attendees, which is available at www.amiaconference.com. The Annual Conference runs from October 8th, to October 11th, 2014 at the Hyatt Regency in Savannah.

Over the course of four days, more than 50 sessions, section meetings, screenings, and workshops will be available to attendees. Keynotes and the daily plenaries feature speakers who will present a big picture perspective as well as opportunities to follow up those offerings with specific, technical, and targeted sessions. The Conference includes experts from the leading institutions around the world, including Library of Congress, Universidad de la República, HBO, Sony Pictures, WGBH, Indiana University, MOMA, and EYE Film Institute, as well as Iron Mountain, Deluxe, FotoKem, Kodak and other leading companies in the field. There will also be demos and vendors on hand during the Conference to showcase crucial technological developments.

At the end of the week, AMIA is offering a public screening for the Savannah community. Open free to families all over Savannah, the Lucas Theatre will screen Peter Pan at 3pm on Saturday, October 11th. The film will be introduced by a Disney preservationist.

A brief highlight of the extensive session lineup includes:

Ian MacKaye, Keynote

Currently the front man of The Evens and formerly of the influential punk bands Minor Threat and Fugazi, MacKaye is also founder of the Dischord Records music label and the mastermind behind the Fugazi Live Series project. The Fugazi Live Series is in the process of digitizing and publishing over 800 of the band's nearly 20 years of shows performed and recorded internationally. MacKaye is a sought after speaker bringing a unique perspective and appreciation on archival practice and managing collections.

Curated Streams of Programs

The conference will offer a curated stream of programming each day. Topics include Global Exchange, Film in Transition, and Open Source Digital Preservation and Access. The streams will feature invited speakers from around the world.

Preserving Eyes on the Prize

Regarded as the definitive work on the Civil Rights Movement. There are more than 75 hours of additional, invaluable resources available for scholars, teachers, students, and filmmakers alike through its Eyes on the Prize Preservation Project.

Play It Again: Creating a Playable History of Australasian Digital Games from the Australian Centre for the Moving Image

The 'Play It Again' project is collaboration between cultural and academic institutions to preserve the largely unknown histories of 1980s game development in Australia and New Zealand.

Bing Crosby's Dictaphone: Recovering the Lost Voice

In 1945, Bing Crosby acquired a piece of cutting edge technology, the Dictabelt,

two years before it was publicly available. For over twenty years, he spent hours every day recording letters and more, generating thousands of recordings.

Film, Feet and the Photochemical: The Next Three Years

As Motion Picture labs are shutting with regularity; existing labs that intend to continue photochemical preservation are purchasing equipment. The panel will address the challenges and future of film based preservation.

Surveillance and Security in the Archive: Managing Sensitive Multimedia Collections

In an increasingly technologically dependent world where access to information is a click away, society faces a growing reliance on digital tools and infrastructure that are easily surveilled, produce seemingly limitless records and data, and require security precautions to maintain basic privacy.

Juliette Gordon Low and the Girl Scouts

Savannah is the birthplace of both Girl Scouts and the organization's founder Juliette

Gordon Low. Screening and panel discussion, that offers an inside glimpse.

Global Exchange Screening: Pan Si Dong

Pan Si Dong was regarded as lost until 2011 when a copy was found in the vaults of

The Norwegian National Library. The news about the find made headlines all over China. It is regarded as one of the most important films in the history of Chinese cinema.

During the Conference, AMIA will recognize important significant contributions to the field. This year's Award recipients are:

* The Silver Light Award: Robert J. Heiber

* The O'Farrell Volunteer Award: Rick Utley

* The Alan Stark Award: Grover Crisp and Michael Friend for The Reel Thing

* AMIA Spotlight: Pam Wintle

AMIA, a non-profit international association, is dedicated to the preservation and use of the moving image. To that end, the organization sponsors a number of events and tools to its community in cities around the US. In October, AMIA will present the Digital Projection Workshop, in collaboration with The Alamo Draft House in Austin Texas. The Workshop is the first of a series of training seminars for film projectionists, to keep an important skill in place for film-based venues.

For information about the Conference or any AMIA activity, please call +1.323.463.1500, or visit amianet.org.

ABOUT AMIA

AMIA is a nonprofit international association dedicated to the preservation and use of moving image media. AMIA supports public and professional education and fosters cooperation and communication among the individuals and organizations concerned with the acquisition, preservation, description, exhibition, and use of moving image materials.

The annual AMIA Conference is the largest gathering of motion picture and recorded sound archivists and interested professionals. More than 550 annual attendees include members and colleagues from the world's major media, library, university, military and other institutions.

The AMIA annual conference provides an opportunity for colleagues and those interested in the field to meet, share information and work together. For newcomers to this vibrant, dynamic and committed community, networking with other AMIA members and industry professionals is invaluable for professional development. AMIA conference registration includes participation in all regular sessions and screenings and some special events.

For more information about AMIA, events and membership, go to www.AMIAnet.org.

