DVEO Wins 2014 Worship Facilities Award for Best Podcasting, Webcasting or Streaming Product for Bidirectional SD HD Encoder/Decoder/Streamer

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), announced today that their live video streaming server/decoder has won the 2014 Worship Facilities New Products Award for Best Podcasting, Webcasting or Streaming Product. The MultiStreamer BD HD-SDI/IP was chosen by Worship Facilities and Church Production Magazine editors, distinguished members of the WFX Advisory Board, and WFX management to join an exclusive group of organizations deemed the most noteworthy.



The MultiStreamer BD HD-SDI/IP is a real time bidirectional SD HD encoder/decoder/streamer for 2 way communications, with a one second end to end delay. It enables churches to stream live video from remote sites to the web and/or to iPads or iPhones, and also to stream the video to HD-SDI editing workstations. The system is also available with optional HDMI input and output.



"We are proud and honored that Worship Facilities Magazine selected the MultiStreamer BD HD-SDI/IP for Best Podcasting, Webcasting or Streaming Product," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "This encoder and decoder in one has quickly become a favorite with our customers."



The MultiStreamer BD HD-SDI/IP can encode and decode HD streams at different resolutions. It can create multiple simultaneous high, medium, and low bitrate IP streams and send them to iPads, iPhones, content delivery networks (CDNs), and remote video capture devices. Each stream can have several proxies with different "Wrappers" such as HLS, RTMP, etc.



The highly affordable system is ideal for live streaming to or from church services, youth camps, festivals, weddings, funerals, etc. It eliminates the need for satellite uplinks and downlinks, saving congregations a considerable amount of money and time.



Trinity Fellowship of Amarillo, Texas, a large and vibrant church with eight campuses in Texas and Oklahoma, uses the system to improve the quality of their services. "Each campus sends a live video feed of their worship service," says Michael Wells, Executive Director of Operations. "The video is stored on DVEO's optional Stream Bucket archive system. Later we evaluate the worship experience, and each campus receives feedback." (The MultiStreamer BD HD-SDI/IP ships with one terabyte of local storage. The optional Stream Bucket provides greater storage capacity and archiving features, including file organizing and time stamping.)



The system is able to upconvert incoming SD streams to HD. This is quite useful for receiving a live SD video feed and displaying it on an HD screen. The system also scales down HD streams to SD.



Supplemental Information for Press Release



Features:



Supports both HD and SD H.264/MPEG-4 AVC encoding and decoding with "virtual" stream replication

Inputs and Outputs: Either one SDI/HD-SDI input, one GigE IP input, HDMI input, or Analog Input (optional RF)

Outputs: Multiple simultaneous IP streams through GigE port (RJ45), SDI or HD-SDI video loop through

IP Output protocols: HTTP Live (HLS), HTTP, UDP, RTP, multicast and unicast with transport stream envelope, HTTP Smooth, or RTMP (Open Flash)

Support for segmented streaming: Apple® HTTP Live and Windows® HTTP Smooth. These streams can be played by Apple® and Android devices as well as Silverlight and Flash Clients.

Able to upconvert incoming SD streams to HD, and scale down

Supports many CDNs

Supports 608 and 708 Closed Captioning

Supports M3u8 playlist files (standalone and through HTTP Live)

Supports H.264 High Profile @ Level 4.0 (HP@L4)

Supports 1080i, 1080p, 720p, 576i, 480i, 480p, CIF, QCIF, qHD, H.264up and many others, and custom resolutions

Audio Input: SDI Embedded, AC3 Embedded, or AES/EBU

Audio Output: AAC, Ogg Vorbis, MPEG-1 Layer II, optional MP3, and/or optional "SurCode for Dolby Digital" AC-3

Now ships with one terabyte of local storage

Remote GUI includes on/off scheduling

SNMP or REST or SOAP remote management

Low power consumption due to Ivy Bridge Intel® CPU



Suggested Retail Prices:

MultiStreamer BD HD-SDI/IP: $6,995 U.S.

MultiStreamer BD HDMI/IP: $6,495 U.S.









DVEO, MultiStreamer DIG/IP, MultiStreamer HDMI/IP, and Stream Bucket are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.







About Worship Facilities Magazine

Worship Facilities Magazine and WorshipFacilities.com are published by WFX LLC, the producer of WFX, the Worship Facilities Conference and Expo.



Worship Facilities Magazine and WorshipFacilities.com is the authoritative source for churches seeking to maximize the ministry impact of the resources, people and technology. Worship Facilities industry-leading content is designed to be read and shared as a resource for executive pastors, pastors, facilities managers, business administrators, operations managers, building committee members and other senior leadership.







About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.







DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815