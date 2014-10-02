Cobalt Digital's Quint-Split Video Processor for openGear Takes Home 'Best of Show Award' at IBC 2014

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS -- The 9970-QS Quint-Split Video Processor for openGear® manufactured by Cobalt Digital, is the recipient of one of the industry’s most prestigious technology honours, NewBay Media’s Best of Show Award, presented at the 2014 IBC Show in Amsterdam by TV Technology Europe magazine.

NewBay Media’s Best of Show Awards recognise outstanding new products exhibited at the IBC2014. Entries were evaluated by panels of professional users and editors and selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. Only a handful of products were chosen from among dozens of entries. Cobalt’s 9970-QS Quint-5plit card was singled out because it provides a much-needed monitoring solution in the openGear platform that allows a customer to view multiple video feeds on a single monitor. With both SDI and HDMI outputs a user has the ability to feed the monitoring output into a plant router, or go directly into a consumer monitor. By accepting both composite and digital inputs, the 9970 has a versatility for both analogue and digital environments. Each video feed is represented by a “PiP” (Picture in Picture) that can be customised for size and position on the monitor. Other elements of the signal like audio levels, timecode, video format, and video source based on router integration, can be displayed for each individual source being monitored. Each PiP also has three GPI associated with it that can be used to control two tallies and one border for visual cues to operators. Presets can be used to recall layout changes making setting-up before shows quick and easy. The 9970-QS was developed with the end-user in mind, providing ease of set-up, with intuitive controls via custom GUI.

“We are enormously proud of our Best of Show recipients,” says TV Technology Europe Publisher Steve Connolly. “Recognition with an award at the IBC Show from NewBay Media’s Broadcast & Video Group is a strong vote of confidence and admiration from our leading industry publications.”

“Bringing practical products to market that help our customers become more efficient and productive is quite satisfying on its own merit, but being recognised by industry experts for innovation is a bonus indeed,” commented Chris Shaw, Cobalt’s executive vice president of sales & marketing. “We are delighted to accept another award and will continue our legacy of developing solutions that result from customer feedback. It’s a win-win formula for success all-around!”

