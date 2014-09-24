Miller Camera Support, LLC Capitalizes On Content Creation with Its Air Tripod System at Next Video Conference & Expo

PASADENA, CA, SEPTEMBER 24, 2014—Miller Camera Support, LLC, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, gears up to showcase its Air Tripod System, recently released to the U.S. market, at Next Video Conference & Expo(Booth 223), the event that takes video technology to the next level.

“Next Video Conference & Expo is a show for forward-thinking individuals, attracting attendees who wish to keep on the cusp of the latest content creation solutions in the video production market,” says Gus Harilaou, regional manager for the Americas, Miller Camera Support, LLC. “The cost-effective Air Tripod System is ideal for entry-level content creators who want to work with a compact, durable technical solution that can help camera operators seamlessly streamline their production workflows with its adaptability.”

The “little brothers” of Miller’s range of Compass tripods, the Air Tripod Systems are the ideal, lightweight travel companions for operators shooting videos in rugged, outdoor conditions. The systems come in two versions—the Air Carbon Fibre System and the Air Alloy System. Each system consists of an Air Fluid Head, offering professionals authentic Miller fluid head pan and tilt technology, and a variant of the Solo 75 2-Stage Tripod. The Air Fluid Head, composed of magnesium alloy housing and precision components, comes with two positions of selectable counterbalance and a dual pan handle option.

Featuring an impressive capacity range, selectable leg angle locks ensure rapid stabilization at any height, with the tripod capable of extending from 9.2 inches to 64 inches. Additionally, both systems have the ability to support payloads ranging from 4.4 pounds to 11 pounds.

At Next Video Conference & Expo, Miller will display the Air Alloy System (3001), consisting of the Air Fluid Head and the Solo 75 2-Stage Alloy Tripod, which is designed to provide the single operator with a complete run-and-gun system. Its sturdy alloy, magnesium design ensures durability and its new rapid lock system can lock or unlock with less than one quarter of a turn. The tripod’s Neoprene leg protection allows for exceptional grip and is ideal for users who are either carrying or setting up the tripod in extreme weather conditions.

All Miller products, including the Air Tripod Systems, possess the right feel for their users and, therefore, come with extensive three-year warranties, as Miller is confident in the longevity of its products’ reliability and resiliency. Miller will also be hosting a promotional opportunity at its booth, offering those who purchase any 75mm system a free Miller Solo Pod.

Formerly Digital Video Expo, Next Video Conference & Expo will take place on October 1 through October 2. For more information on the show, visit http://nextvideoexpo.com/.

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.