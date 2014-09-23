American Society of Cinematographers To Honor Four Outstanding Filmmakers

John Bailey, Bill Roe, Phil Méheux and Matthew Leonetti to be Feted at Annual ASC Awards



LOS ANGELES (September 23, 2014) - John Bailey, ASC; Bill Roe, ASC; Phil Méheux, BSC; and Matthew F. Leonetti, ASC will be recognized by their fellow cinematographers during the 29th Annual American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) Awards for Outstanding Achievement on February 15, 2015, at the Hyatt Regency Century City. Bailey will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, Roe the Career Achievement in Television Award, Méheux earns the International Award, and Leonetti will be recognized with the Presidents Award.



"These four individuals have set the standard for excellence that push us all forward in this industry," says ASC President Richard Crudo. "Their artistry and skill reflects in their body of work as well as in their lives and relationships with colleagues. We are proud to honor them."





Bailey's work encompasses a long list of memorable and award-winning films. After apprenticing as a crewmember with such notable cinematographers as Néstor Almendros, ASC; Vilmos Zsigmond, ASC, HSC; and Don Peterman, ASC, he went on to earn his first narrative credit in 1978. His work on Ordinary People (1980) and The Big Chill (1983) earned critical acclaim, and he went on to receive a Spirit Award nomination for his cinematography of Tough Guys Don't Dance (1987). He has subsequently compiled more than 70 credits with directors such as Robert Redford, John Schlesinger, Michael Apted, Lawrence Kasdan, Wolfgang Petersen, Ken Kwapis, Stuart Rosenberg, and many others. His accomplishments include American Gigolo, The Pope of Greenwich Village, Silverado, Mishima, The Accidental Tourist, Groundhog Day, In The Line of Fire, As Good As It Gets, Incident at Loch Ness, Big Miracle, The Way Way Back, and the upcoming The Forger and A Walk in the Woods.



Bailey is also an ardent mentor to the next generation of filmmakers. He frequently participates in lighting workshops, seminars and screenings. At UCLA, he has served as a Regents Lecturer, a special teaching assignment given by the UC Board of Regents, as well as the Kodak Cinematographer in Residence for the School of Theater, Film & Television. He has also judged the annual Kodak Scholarship Program for several years. He's previously been honored by the Society of Camera Operators (SOC) with their President's Award, at International Cinematographers Guild (ICG) events with the Kodak Mentor Award and Technicolor Cinematography Journalist of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Big Bear Lake and Ojai Film Festivals, among other accolades. Currently, he is fulfilling vice president duties at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and writes a well-respected blog for the ASC, "John's Bailiwick," on all aspects of art.





Roe, who is being honored for his achievements in television, has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy® Awards for his work on The X-Files and Faith of My Fathers. The ASC has nominated him nine times, for which he won two back-to-back awards for The X-Files (1999, 2000). Since 1997, Roe has shot nearly 200 television episodes contributing to Castle, Brooklyn South, Las Vegas, Day Break, Robbery Homicide Division, Mad Men, and such pilots as Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, The Mentalist, and Eastwick.





Earning the international accolade, Méheux's work spans four decades, shooting prominent films such as The Long Good Friday, The Fourth Protocol, GoldenEye, The Mask of Zorro, Entrapment, Bicentennial Man, Around the World in 80 Days, The Legend of Zorro, and Edge of Darkness. Méheux won the British Society of Cinematographers' (BSC) Best Cinematography Award for his work on Casino Royale (2006), and was also nominated for a BAFTA. Méheux served as president of the BSC from 2002 to 2006, and has been a member of the organization since 1979.





Leonetti's recognition is for his impressive cinematographic contributions and dedication to the ASC. Beginning as a camera operator, Leonetti quickly became a full-fledged cinematographer shooting iconic films, including Poltergeist, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Weird Science, Jagged Edge, Star Trek: First Contact, Dawn of the Dead, The Butterfly Effect, and Rush Hour 2. Forty years after his first role as director of photography on Bat People (1974), Leonetti continues to shoot, including the upcoming Dumb and Dumber To.





For information regarding the 29th Annual ASC Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography, visit www.theasc.com or call 323-969-4333.

(Bailey photo by Robert Primes, ASC; Roe photo by Owen Roizman, ASC; Meheux and Leonetti photos by Douglas Kirkland)