Shotoku Broadcast Systems Announces New SmartTrack System at IBC 2014

Amsterdam • IBC2014 -- Shotoku Broadcast Systems, the well-established leader in manual and robotic camera support, and virtual reality tracking, is anchoring this year’s IBC Stand with a new ‘smart’ rail camera system that targets the rigorous demands of daily TV studio use. The SmartTrack system is being shown alongside Shotoku’s advanced and high-performing control solutions, pan & tilt heads, robotic and manual pedestals, and virtual reality products for OB, studio, field production and legislative applications.

“As always, we are totally committed to IBC, which is a major event in our calendar. It allows us to showcase our systems to the European broadcast market as well as to professionals from so many other parts of the world. It’s a fantastic opportunity to meet new clients and catch-up with old friends with whom we’ve worked for many years,“ said James Eddershaw, sales director, Shotoku. “This year, we are showing a combination of systems from across our entire range of camera supports, including for the first time outside the USA the new SmartTrack rail-based camera system for floor or ceiling use.”

ROBOTIC HIGHLIGHTS

NEWSmartTrack

For the first time at IBC, Shotoku is demonstrating the new SmartTrack system, a fully integrated product based on the core track-based technology of MAT, Germany. In combination with Shotoku pan & tilt heads and control systems the MAT system is turned into the perfect solution TV studio use, day after day. It is highly adaptable, supporting floor or ceiling operation and a range of height column configurations, in both upright and inverted modes. The high quality engineering of the MAT and Shotoku systems ensure that the system is robust and stable, designed for long-term use in demanding applications such as 24/7 news or TV Shopping environments.

ENHANCEDTR-XT Control Systems

Shotoku’s leading advanced control system is on display once again, incorporating the recent enhancements and expansions in terms of camera capacity and dynamic configuration. The systems on show are controlling multiple cameras and sharing camera operation across several controller-types.

ENHANCEDFully Robotic Pedestal

Shotoku is demonstrating the latest developments in fully robotic studio pedestals, providing complete X-Y-H camera positioning with free-roaming capability, where track systems would not be appropriate. Several enhanced features including Virtual Reality tracking and simple referencing make the pedestal ideal for many TV studio applications.

SEE IT LIVEOrchestra CMS Parliamentary Systems

Fully automated and with live video touch-screen operation, Shotoku’s world-leading parliamentary TV system is also being shown in action. The TG-27 pan and tilt head, becoming a standard among high-end parliaments and legislatures all over the world, is being demonstrated under the control of the TR-S panel.

MANUAL HIGHLIGHTS

NEWTTH1502C Carbon Fibre Tripod

Shotoku’s new 2-stage TTH1502C carbon fibre tripod incorporates the latest technologyto give operators a lightweight, yet sturdy tripod system that is perfect for EFP or documentary production. Built to last with carbon fibre legs, the tripod weighs a mere 5.9kg (13 lbs.), features a 150mm bowl base, and stands over 1615mm (5’) tall at its maximum height. Available with a ground spreader or a mid-level spreader, the tripod is ideally paired with Shotoku’s SX300 pan & tilt head for optimal performance.

TRIED & TRUESX300 Pan & Tilt Head

One of Shotoku’s latest mid-weight EFP pan & tilt fluid heads, the SX300 features outstanding balance, a robust build and ergonomic design. With a high capacity 38kg (83 lbs) payload and wide-balance capability, the SX300 supports an array of cameras, lenses and accessories, making it perfectly suited for field production, OB and studio use. The 300 head accommodates flat base or 150mm ball. Operators can not only expect top-class performance and reliability from the SX300’s VISCAM technology for smooth and adjustable pan & tilt drag with reinforced torque, but a continuously adjustable balance system.

FLEXIBLESG900 Pan & Tilt Head

Shotoku’s SG900 manual pan & tilt head offers vibration-free speed in an ergonomically designed sturdy package. Ideal for OB and studio production with Teleprompters or box type lenses, the SG900 supports 90 kg (198 lbs), and features single knob balance adjustment. The unit incorporates the VISCAM ultimate fluid drag system to control smooth pan & tilt movement and REULAUX perfect balance system for maintaining the camera’s centre of gravity. The SG900 fits various pedestals including Shotoku’s TP200 lightweight, 2-stage pneumatic pedestal and both the TP-80 and TP-90 studio models.

BACKED BY EXPERIENCEVirtual Tracking Systems

Based on decades of extensive VR experience, Shotoku VR tracking systems offer outstanding design features, robust and reliable platforms for a wide range of camera and lens configurations. High-accuracy, real-time data output with absolutely no loss in manual performance is common to all Shotoku systems as is compatibility with all leading VR graphics systems. Shotoku’s VR range includes the simplest PT head and tripod right up through studio pedestals and high payload heads to state of the art cranes and jibs with total freedom of movement within VR studios small or large. Shotoku has samples of these systems on show at IBC.

