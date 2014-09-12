Mix Magazine’s Sound-for-Film Event “Immersive Sound: From Production to Playback” Sponsored by GC Pro

— Event featured appearances from Steven Slate and other friends of GC Pro —

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, September 10, 2014 — Guitar Center Professional (GC Pro), the outside sales division of Guitar Center that focuses on the needs of professional users, served as a sponsor for Mix Magazine’s Sound-for-Film event “Immersive Sound: From Production to Playback,” which took place Saturday, September 6, 2014, in the Anthony Quinn Theater at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California. GC Pro displayed the latest in high-technology products, including the new RAVEN MTX consoles as well as ADAM Audio monitors in a surround sound configuration at the event. Pictured is Steven Slate, CEO, Slate Pro Audio, the manufacturer of the RAVEN MTX console, at GC Pro’s booth. Photo courtesy of GC Pro.

About Guitar Center Professional/Guitar Center

Guitar Center Professional is the outside sales division of Guitar Center that focuses on the needs of professional users. Its clientele includes recording studios, audio engineers, producers, recording and touring musicians, live sound venues, post production facilities and more. Emphasizing extraordinary individualized service via local account managers, GC Pro offers expert consultation and a comprehensive selection of the world’s finest equipment for music and audio professionals. More information on GC Pro can be found by visiting www.gcpro.com.

Guitar Center is the world’s largest retailer of guitars, amplifiers, drums, keyboards, recording, live sound, DJ and lighting equipment, with more than 260 stores across the U.S. 2014 marks the milestone 50th anniversary of the Guitar Center Brand as we continue to help people make music from coast to coast. In addition, the Music & Arts division operates more than 120 stores specializing in band & orchestral instruments for sale and rental, serving teachers, band directors, college professors, and students since 1952. With an unrivaled in-store experience and passionate commitment to making gear easy-to-buy, Guitar Center is all about enabling musicians and non-musicians alike to experience the almost indescribable joy that comes from playing an instrument. All we sell is the greatest feeling on earth. For more information about Guitar Center, please visit www.guitarcenter.com, contact media@guitarcenter.com, or visit our Press Room at http://gc.guitarcenter.com/pressroom/. Subscribe to our RSS newsfeed at http://feeds.feedburner.com/GuitarCenterPressroom.