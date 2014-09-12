AJA Updates FS1-X to Include 5.1 and 7.1 Stereo Mix Down and Reverse Telecine

FS1-X Frame Synchronizer and Converter v1.1 Update Adds Host of Features Responding to User Feedback

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.F11 -- AJA Video Systems today announced the release of the v1.1 update to FS1-X, the 1RU frame synchronizer and converter with a broad range of features for integrating video and audio in broadcast, mobile and post-production environments. The v1.1 update extends the capabilities of FS1-X with several new features to support stereo mix down of 5.1 and 7.1 sources, additional MADI audio support and reverse telecine cadence detection; allowing source material that has previously been converted from Cine rates to standard video rates using the 2:3:2:3 or 2:2:3:3 cadence to be automatically deteted, and recreate the original frame when being converted back to Cine rate.

“We released FS1-X at NAB, and we’re pleased to provide our customers with such a significant upgrade just five months later,” said Nick Rashby, president, AJA Video Systems. “We are consistently reaching out to our customers, and this new version was developed in direct response to customer requests for reverse telecine support and other key improvements.”

Tapping AJA’s industry-leading conversion algorithms, FS1-X supports up-, down- and cross-conversion between SD and HD signals, ensuring the highest quality output possible. Featuring a flexible architecture, FS1-X simultaneously works with 3G-SDI, analog and SDI-Fiber 10-bit video and incorporates a massive number of embedded audio, AES, MADI and analog audio channels. FS1-X is also available with a Frame Rate Converter (FRC) option. FS1-X’s high quality motion adaptive linear FRC offers smooth motion conversion between a wide range of frame rates, including 1080p 50 to 59.94.

Updates in the FS1-X v1.1 Release:

-- Audio Processor Enhancements: Audio 5.1/7.1 stereo mix down. Create a stereo pair from 5.1 or 7.1 audio and integrate into the audio output matrix, each with the usual gain, phase and delay controls. Two complete 5.1 or 7.1 streams can be handled by a single FS1-X.

-- Reverse Telecine Cadence Detection: Automatically detect the 2:3:2:3 or 2:2:3:3 cadence in previously converted source material and seamlessly recreate the original frame for conversion back to Cine rate.

-- MADI 56-channel Support: Both 56- and 64-channel modes are supported in FS1-X for input and output.

Pricing and Availability

FS1-X is available now through AJA's worldwide network of resellers at a US MSRP of $3995. FS1-X FRC (with the Frame Rate Converter option) is available at a US MSRP of $5495. For more information about AJA products please visit www.aja.com .

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional, broadcast and post-production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com .

