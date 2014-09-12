Riedel's New RSP-2318 Smartpanel Provides Powerful Multifunctional Interface for Broadcast Deployments

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Sept. 12, 2014 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced the release of the new RSP-2318 Smartpanel. As the world's first Smartpanel designed to serve as a powerful multifunctional user interface, the RSP-2318 offers features and capabilities that will enrich the user experience and change the way broadcasters and AV professionals communicate.

"Our panels have evolved over the years to incorporate cutting-edge designs with features such as high-resolution OLED displays and support for colors and languages," said Thomas Riedel, CEO of Riedel Communications. "Our Smartpanel represents the logical next step in communications, as it gives broadcasters a universal panel that is capable of performing multiple functions across multiple applications."

The unique feature set of the RSP-2318 Smartpanel includes three high-resolution, sunlight-readable, multitouch color displays; premium-quality stereo audio; a multilingual character set; and 18 keys in just 1 RU. These features make Riedel's new Smartpanel a powerful user interface that can be further expanded through the use of apps. Riedel's first app for the RSP-2318 turns the Smartpanel into an innovative and smart intercom panel.

Offering AES67 and AVB connectivity as standard, and optionally AES3 over CAT/coax, Riedel's RSP-2318 Smartpanel provides exchangeable headset connectors for mono or stereo applications, an integrated power supply, individual volume controls for each key, two USB ports, two Ethernet connectors, GPIO, audio I/O, an option slot, a removable gooseneck microphone, an SD card slot, and an HDMI output. A low mounting depth simplifies installation of the unit.

Developed to address communications applications including intercom, the RSP-2318 Smartpanel provides an intuitive and flexible user interface that can handle multiple tasks.

"In the same way that smartphones have far surpassed traditional mobile phones in enriching the user experience, the Riedel RSP-2318 Smartpanel will bring broadcast workflows to a whole new level," Riedel said.

The RSP-2318 Smartpanel can be integrated into any existing Riedel installation. Support for new and legacy systems ensures smooth interoperability among all Riedel intercom systems, including the Artist, Tango, and Performer products.

