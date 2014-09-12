PacTV Expands Its Presence in Asia with Singapore Hub

Company Reinforces Its Commitment to Customers in Asia-Pacific Region with Enhanced Connectivity and Service Accessibility

LOS ANGELES, SEPTEMBER 12, 2014 - Pacific Television Center (PacTV), a Los Angeles-based independent global transmission and production company, is proud to announce the upcoming PacTV Singapore Hub. The three-part expansion will consist of a new managed HD-SDI router located in Singapore, expanded connectivity into and out of the area and the expansion of PacTV Downlinks-on-Demand (DOD) content aggregation system into Asia.

PacTV’s Singapore Hub is a major step forward for the rapidly growing company that has deep roots in the Asia-Pacific region. “PacTV has always played a role in distributing content into this area,” says Richard Neri, President, PacTV. “With this new hub we are hoping to make things easier and offer our customers innovative technologies that support their evolving broadcast needs.”

PacTV will establish a managed HD-SDI router in Singapore, which will enable PacTV clients anywhere to access or distribute content 24/7 into and out of the Southeast Asia region. This new Hub will be connected to various Asian broadcasters including Mediacorp, the national broadcaster of Singapore. With the direct connection to Mediacorp, PacTV will be able to offer a number of broadcast services for its Australian and other international clients. “By combining PacTV’s network management and Mediacorp’s strong production, aggregation, and news infrastructure, we hope to build a one-stop shop for our clients’ broadcast needs,” says Nick Castaneda, VP of Development, PacTV.

With the establishment of a Hub in Singapore, PacTV will be able to deliver, monitor and manage multiple signals in various formats, including HD-SDI and SD-SDI. The company will also be able to manage, encode, decode and distribute MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 ASI data streams. Further, this connectivity expansion will provide Asia-based clients with an easier and more technically solvent solution for accessing and distributing content to and from London, Australia, and the U.S.

Finally, the expansion will bring PacTV’s Downlinks on Demand satellite aggregation services into the Asia-Pacific region. This will allow the company’s clients to access a number of satellites in Asia for a fixed monthly fee.

Some of the satellites PacTV’s Asian DOD will now be able to see are:

●Measat 3 C-Band

●Chinasat 6B

●AsiaSat5

●IS 19

●Thaicom 5

●Apstar 7

●IS 20

●Steerable 1 – 13 Meters

●Steerable 2 – 13 Meters

PacTV’s expansion to its Singapore Hub is projected to be complete in 2014.

ABOUT PACIFIC TELEVISION CENTER

For more than 30 years, Los Angeles-based Pacific Television Center has been a leading transmission and live production provider to the global broadcast industry, offering its clients around-the-clock support and services in fiber connectivity, satellite coordination, receive and records, multi-format tape playouts, live shots, satellite media tours and voiceovers. On a local level, its broadcast facility in Los Angeles connects to the ATT Hollywood Hub and The Switch Los Angeles; in New York, it connects to Encompass/Waterfront, The Switch New York and Azzurro; and in London, its facility has multiple circuits to and from The BT Tower.





Additional services include the PacTV Pool in Los Angeles, remote production via PacTV's ENG truck, and a fiber network to several countries including the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada and France. The company’s solid reputation has led to successful relationships with major networks including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN, CNN, BSkyB and BBC in the UK, Network TEN in Australia and Sky in New Zealand as well as top carriers including AboveNet/Zayo, SingTel, Intelsat, SES World Skies, British Telecom, Colt, Nexion and Level 3. For more information regarding Pacific Television Center, visit www.pactv.com.