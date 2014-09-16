HARMAN’s Studer Introduces New MADI Card to Accompany D23 I/O System

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands – In correlation with the introduction of its D23m I/O system and A-Link 3 Gbit/s optical interface, HARMAN’s Studer is announcing the first MADI I/O card specifically designed to fit in the new D23 frame, which works seamlessly with Studer Vista X and Vista V digital consoles. The card may also be used in the Vista 1 I/O card slot.

The new I/O card is a dual slot card fitted with two redundant MADI interfaces and provides up to 128 channels of inputs and 128 channels of outputs on the two fully redundant interfaces. SFP modules are used for the front panel MADI interfaces and these hot-pluggable devices are available in a variety of optical and electrical formats.



MADI is a worldwide standard and is used for high capacity interfaces to much studio equipment such as Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs), video and audio routers, other consoles and, most importantly, stage boxes. Studer stage boxes have embedded control within the MADI stream, even if all 64 channels are used for audio. This new card may be connected to two Studer stage boxes, either D21m type or the Compact Stagebox. Full microphone control and remote frame status monitoring for both frames is provided on the console application.

Each of the two MADI interfaces provides dual outputs (with the same audio and control data). The MADI inputs will automatically switch in less than a millisecond to the reserve input if the data is corrupt or fails, thus providing full cable redundancy for typical OB operations.

MADI channel count to the D23m backplane may be set for both interfaces in eight channel steps individually from eight channels to 64 channels. MADI outputs may be set to 56-channel mode for compatibility with legacy equipment. MADI inputs may be in either 64- or 56-channel mode. Input sample rate converters may be enabled for use with non-synchronous sources.

The MADI interfaces will run at 44.1 kHz, 48kHz, 88.1kHz and 96kHz in the D23m frame. Channel count is halved unless two pairs of cables are used.



