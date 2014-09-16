HARMAN’s Studer: IBC Debut of D23m I/O System For Huge Channel Count

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands – Featuring enhanced channel count architecture that allows customers of its Vista X and Vista V digital consoles to transfer a huge number of channels; HARMAN’s Studer is demonstrating the new D23m I/O system. The D23m works seamlessly with Studer’s new Infinity Core and A-Link interface technology.

The D23m is fully compatible with D21m systems already in the field; all existing D21m I/O-cards are fully compatible and can be used in the new D23m frame. Plug-and-play features like automatic card detection are also available with D23m.

The D23m offers a new and robust I/O frame for all future Studer mixing consoles using A-Link technology, wherever a high channel count is required. The ability to use D21m cards protects existing customer investments and offers a cost-effective solution. The use of different I/O modules, be it existing D21m cards or new I/O higher capacity and new format interfaces, provides an I/O system tailor-made for customer needs.

The audio between the mixing console or router system and the D23m connects via the A-Link interface. The A-Link HD card hosts a powerful processor to operate all required patching and may be used as the sync master to the system, or may be slaved to a variety of external synchronization signals.

The D23m can host up to 12 I/O cards with a total of 1,536 inputs and 1,536 outputs, dependent of the I/O cards fitted.

The new D23m I/O system comes with two A-Link ports and two hot-swappable power supplies (including secondary regulators) for secure, redundant operation. Status displays on the front panel indicate the status of the frame or the status of installed cards.



