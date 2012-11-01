Orad and never.no Turn Social Media Chatter into Real-Time Viewer Participation for Broadcasters

Orad solutions leverage never.no Interactivity technology; enhanced offering engages audience by syncing second screen directly with program broadcast



November 1, 2012 –Orad, a leader in broadcast and graphics solutions, andnever.no, a company specializing in social media integration, announced today a joint collaboration to integrate broadcast TV with social networks. never.no offers a unique framework to integrate Orad’s enterprise graphics solutions with social media networks and companion apps, enabling broadcasters to deeply engage audiences through a myriad of interactive and viewer data mining opportunities.“Broadcasters turn to Orad to deliver data in a more visual and impactful way. This could be anything from on-air talent using the Orad graphic systems for visually deconstructing a complex sports play to a broadcaster employing Orad’s rich graphics capabilities to simplify the dissemination of mass content such as finance data from stock indices,” says Avi Sharir, CEO, Orad. “Our partnership with never.no allows us to take content manipulation and distribution one step further and harness user-generated content within the broadcast itself. With interactive options such as polls, votes, questions, and games, broadcasters can now use Orad to deliver thoughts and opinions along with the program, deeply engaging viewers and creating new experiences.”



never.no integrates participatory and interactive elements within the Orad broadcast graphics workflow. Broadcasters can easily connect to Twitter and Facebook, build interconnected services such as companion apps, and efficiently harvest valuable user-generated content, using stunning and beautiful graphical outplays generated by their Orad system.



“Television and the viewing behaviors that follow it are changing in vast ways. We are beginning to see new forms of interactivity emerge when viewers are brought into the storytelling process via social media and new forms of digital participation,” comments Lars Lauritzsen, CEO, never.no. “never.no is incredibly excited to be able to partner with Orad to showcase the newest forms of storytelling in the most graphically brilliant and enticing ways.”



The never.no integration is available across the range of Orad graphics solutions includingMaestro (on-air graphics), ProSet (virtual studio), RealSet (augmented reality), and Interact(interactive graphics).



About never.no technology

The never.no Interactivity Suite is a framework that unifies fragmented media technologies. From robust broadcast systems and mobile infrastructures, to social media platforms, the Interactivity Suite enables you to build infinite ways to connect one to one with your viewers and consumers. Whether you’re a broadcaster or advertising agency, the never.no Interactivity Suite is the framework you need to enable end-to-end Social TV, Synchronized Companion Apps and Participation TV.



About never.no

never.no’s multi-award winning interactive ‘TV. Mobile. Social. 1Framework.’ technology connects fragmented media platforms across broadcast TV systems, mobile, and social media platforms — enabling real-time viewer participation, social TV, and synchronized companion apps.



never.no has a global customer base including top brands such as ABC News, Al Jazeera, BBC, CBC, ESPN, MBC, MTV3, Nelonen, QVC, TV2 Denmark, TV2 Norway, Univision, Viasat and Voice of America. www.never.no



About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at www.orad.tv.



