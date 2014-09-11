Harmonic Brings Multiscreen Stream Packaging and Delivery to VOS Platform

Sky Italia Adopts VOS Platform to Optimize Broadcast and Multiscreen Delivery

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sept. 11, 2014 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced new multiscreen packaging and origination capabilities for its VOS(TM) software-based media processing platform. Unifying the entire broadcast and multiscreen media processing chain, VOS now includes packaging-on-the-fly and low-latency origin server functionalities originally developed for Harmonic's award-winning ProMedia(R) family of integrated multiscreen applications, as well as a wide range of broadcast-quality captioning and subtitling, ad insertion, and blackout support for live, VOD, and time-shift services. The VOS platform is the industry's only solution to combine the essential elements of broadcast and multiscreen media processing -- including ingest, compression, graphics and branding, packaging, and delivery -- on common, off-the-shelf hardware. The VOS architecture is ideal for deployment in video headends or it can be fully virtualized in IT data center environments.

Sky Italia, the leading Italian pay-TV provider, is one of the first customers to deploy the VOS platform for its broadcast and multiscreen services. Utilizing the VOS platform, video content and service providers such as Sky Italia can successfully migrate to a virtualized video infrastructure to simplify workflows, maximize flexibility, increase operational efficiency, and lower costs while providing its customers with high-quality video services.

"In today's fast-paced, constantly evolving multiscreen world, the survival of service providers depends on their ability to launch new services ahead of the competition," said Massimo Bertolotti, head of innovation and multimedia distribution, Sky Italia. "Harmonic's VOS media processing platform with transcoding and stream packaging capabilities dramatically reduces our costs and complexity by consolidating the number of discrete appliances required to produce and deliver high-quality multiscreen video content, while providing us with the scalability to grow. We now have the agility to launch additional channels and services faster and cheaper with amazing video quality."

The new multiscreen capabilities are available in Harmonic's VOS-powered ProMedia X Origin streaming media server. ProMedia X Origin supports a broad range of applications beyond live streaming and video on demand. When combined with Harmonic's MediaGrid shared storage system, ProMedia X Origin provides a complete time-shift TV solution, including catch-up TV, start-over TV, and nDVR.

"Function integration is critical to the success of a virtualized video infrastructure," said Bart Spriester, senior vice president, video products, at Harmonic. "The new packaging and origin capabilities in the VOS platform offer video content and service providers all of the functionality of multiple, standalone products in a single, integrated solution, reducing the total cost of ownership and operational complexity. When used as part of an elastic virtualized infrastructure that includes other media processing functionalities, such as encoding and transcoding, the VOS platform dramatically increases flexibility and scalability, and lowers total cost of ownership for our customers."

Harmonic will debut the ProMedia X Origin streaming media server at IBC2014, stand 1.B20, Sept. 12-16 in Amsterdam. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

