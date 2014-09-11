DivX and Civolution Partner to Offer Secure Watermarking Solution for High-Quality Over-the-Top Video Distribution

DivX, LLC, a leading provider of next-generation digital video solutions, and Civolution, the leading provider of technology and solutions for identifying, managing and monetizing media content, today announced that the two companies will work together to incorporate Civolution’s NexGuardvideo watermarking technology into the newly launched DivX® OmniView™ solution that enables the preparation, secure delivery and multi-screen playback of high-quality over-the-top (OTT) video up to 4K.

The combined solution integrates forensic watermarking from Civolution to the existing, robust DivX® Digital Rights Management (DRM) solution, which has been approved by major Hollywood studios and the DECE (Digital Entertainment Content Ecosystem). The integration of Civolution’s NexGuard watermarking technology with DivX OmniView’s server-side services as well as TotalCode encoding applications from DivX will provide per-session watermarking, enabling secure video preparation up to 4K for OTT delivery, including live streaming and VOD.

“DivX® OmniView™ enables OTT services to securely deliver high-quality video up to 4K to multiple screens, and effectively preventing and detecting piracy is crucial for our customers,” said Dr. Kanaan Jemili, CEO of DivX, LLC. “The addition of Civolution’s industry-leading forensic watermarking to our proven DivX DRM technology ensures that we meet even the most stringent content security requirements of major content providers and Hollywood studios.”

Forensic watermarking is the means by which a unique identifying code is inserted into a media asset, providing an efficient deterrent against pirated copies of content. By adding a unique identity disseminated throughout a piece of media, that content, along with its owner, becomes identifiable. Digital watermarks are used to enforce contractual compliance between a content owner and the intended recipient. It provides proof of misuse and a link back to the source of a leakage. It is one of the most powerful means to protect media content.

“The flexibility of our NexGuard solution allows us to provide per-session video watermarking technology to enable the secure streaming of content up to Ultra HD resolution across a range of OTT use cases,” said Alex Terpstra, CEO of Civolution. “Civolution’s per-session watermarking technology is an ideal supplement to the robust DivX® DRM solution to provide the content industry with a pre-integrated and streamlined solution that utilizes industry standards such as HEVC and MPEG-DASH for the secure delivery of OTT and multiscreen services up to and including 4K.”

From September 12 through September 16, DivX will demonstrate the latest version of OmniView atIBC 2014 in Hall 5, Stand C10, and Civolution will showcase its NexGuard watermark detection software in Hall 2, Stand B41. Learn more at www.divx.com/company/solutions-multi-screen-video.