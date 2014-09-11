SunBriteTV Introduces New Outdoor-Rated Locking Articulating Wall Mount

THOUSAND OAKS, California, Sept. 11, 2014 — SunBriteTV, creator of the world’s most durable outdoor televisions, continues its legacy of innovation by introducing the new Outdoor Locking Articulating Wall Mount (SB-WM46) accessory. Compatible with all landscape-orientation SunBriteTV outdoor televisions, the weatherproof SB-WM46 features 10° of display tilt capability and an optional security kit that covers all vulnerable mounting points from tampering.

“As our most impressive wall mount yet, the new SB-WM46 is yet another tool at integrators’ disposal. It has the wide range of motion and versatility of an articulating mount with an optional locking security cover kit to prevent tampering and theft,” said Jonathan Johnson, Director of Brand Marketing, SunBriteTV.

Like all SunBriteTV outdoor televisions, the SB-WM46 is an outdoor-rated product built to last and designed to handle extreme temperatures and harsh weather. Made with UV powder-coated 14-gauge and 12-gauge galvanized & cold rolled steel, all components are designed for maximum protection, durability and longevity.

At only 4.36” deep when collapsed, the SB-WM46 extends up 17.29” and allows the display to be tilted up to 10°, resulting in a mount that is extremely versatile, sleek and rugged.

“The SB-WM46 is designed to complement any outdoor area, especially those with multiple viewing angles,” said Johnson. “The product’s substantial range of motion makes it ideal for large residential backyards while the security features are perfect for commercial venues where theft or vandalism is a concern.”

For more information on SunBriteTV please visit www.SunBriteTV.com or call the sales department directly at 866.357.8688.

Follow SunBriteTV on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SunBriteTV

About SunBriteTV

SunBriteTV engineers and manufactures award-winning televisions and displays built specifically for outdoor use. SunBriteTV developed the industry’s first all-weather TV in 2004 and its products have been time-tested in home installations, outdoor sports arenas, restaurants, hotels, amusement parks, colleges, and airports. All models are available through SunBriteTV’s network of Authorized Dealers. To inquire about becoming an Authorized Dealer, contact SunBriteTV at 866.357.8688, or visit the Dealer Inquiry page at www.SunBriteTV.com.