Adorama Unveils Flashpoint ZeroGrav 2-Axis Digital Gyro Stabilizer for DSLRs and the Blackmagic Cinema Camera, Now Available for Preorder

The newest addition to the popular camera stabilizing line, Gyro is an essential HD video accessory for any photographer or videographer; save $300 by preordering now exclusively from Adorama

New York, NY – September 10, 2014 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, has expanded the popular Flashpoint ZeroGrav stabilizer lineonce more with the ZeroGrav 2-Axis Digital Gyro Stabilizer, now available for preorder only at Adorama.

Featuring the newest gyroscope accelerometer grip, part of a new generation of high-strength, high-efficiency 2-axis precision devices, Gyro is compatible with DSLRs and the Blackmagic Cinema Camera. The ZeroGrav Gyro is specially designed to detect a camera’s angular velocity and acceleration in 3D space, calculating the camera’s position to provide an amazing level of stability assistance for even the most complex motion shoots. The camera stabilizer’s customized balance can be adjusted easily on the base plate for optimal support. The unit incorporates twin handles for a steady grip, center of gravity assurance and pitch balance, leaving no room for error. The exquisitely finished stabilizer body parallels its silky-smooth mechanism, combining attractiveness and dependability in one affordable package.

Powered by a lithium gyro motor, the ZeroGrav Gyro stabilizer controls pitch and roll/yaw through calibration of inertial measurement in tandem with the sensors, software parameters and application. High-speed action is no problem for Gyro – the inner mechanics are designed to provide the same level of stabilization no matter the situation. Gyro is an affordable tool for cinematographers, taking camera support to the next level for a fraction of the price of other comparable technologies.

The Flashpoint ZeroGrav 2-Axis Digital Gyro Stabilizer is now available exclusively from Adorama for the special price of just $899 (regularly $1,199). Visit Adorama online to preorder and be one of the first to receive the newest product from the Flashpoint ZeroGrav stabilizer lineup.

About ZeroGrav

ZeroGrav stabilizers combine the steady footage of a conventional tripod mount with the fluid motion of a dolly shot and the flexibility of hand-held camera work. Named an essential HD video accessory for DSLRs by expert Mason Resnick, ZeroGrav stabilizers are popular for their ability to effortlessly absorb jerks, bumps and shakes, allowing filmmakers to capture a flawless picture.

ZeroGrav combines the best of gimbal-based camera stabilization systems to offer a unique approach to filming. In spite of its meticulous design elements, ZeroGrav offers affordable stabilizers that are easy to master with a simple setup.

