Fairlight Launches Affordable QUANTUM.Live Table-Top Console

IBC 2014 will see the launch of QUANTUM.Live Table-Top (TT), the newest addition to Fairlight's live console family that includes the award winning EVO.Live digital audio mixing system.

Based on Fairlight’s leading edge audio processing and control surface hardware, their groundbreaking range of live consoles can switch between live and post production at the touch of a button, delivering an exceptional return on investment as customers are effectively getting two consoles in one.

Designed for the most demanding on-air and live productions, Fairlight’s Live family is a highly flexible console range, available from 12 to 60 faders, as standalone chassis, In-Surface modules and Table-Top configurations.

The entry level QUANTUM.Live TT is the smallest console in Fairlight’s Live line-up. It comes with faders accommodating 144 signal paths over 12 layers. It delivers fast tactile access and full command over two monitor systems. A second TT frame can be added, increasing the system to 24 faders.

At the core of all Fairlight’s Live consoles is an incredibly powerful audio processing engine designed with FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) technology. The Audio Processor combines: Fairlight’s renowned Crystal Core engine; a redundant power supply; all interfaces for control screens, GPIOs, storage; local control room I/O; MADI connections for remote I/O; and other system hardware.

A QUANTUM.Live Table Top base configuration with 12 faders, a centre section, audio processing engine with 48 channels, 32 buses and a full complement of local audio I/O, starts at €30,000, US$40,000.

For more information about QUANTUM.Live TT and the full Fairlight Live console range, please visit us at IBC 2014 – Hall 7, Stand H17. Or visit the company's website –www.fairlight.com.au

About Fairlight:

Fairlight has been designing, engineering and manufacturing cutting edge, professional digital audio technology for more than 30 years. Its dedication to innovation, quality and customer service has made Fairlight one of the most respected companies in professional audio. With their integrated control surfaces and intuitive user interfaces, Fairlight's award-winning media creation tools are renowned for their speed, flexibility and exceptional sonic quality. The company's products offer full compatibility with virtually all open audio, video and sync standards, making them ideally suited to a wide range of audio post and live broadcast applications.

