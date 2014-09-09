Autoscript to Launch E.P.I.C. 19 at IBC

New integrated teleprompter and talent monitor brings versatility to studio environment



Twickenham, UK (September 9, 2014) - Autoscript, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, has announced the launch of E.P.I.C. 19, a 19-inch Enhanced Prompting Information Centre. Based on the 17-inch E.P.I.C., the world's first fully integrated prompting and on-air system, the E.P.I.C. 19 has been developed for use in large studios that have a requirement for a smart system to display prompter text and transmission images to talent.



The E.P.I.C. 19 features dual SDI inputs as standard, one for the prompter monitor and the other for the talent monitor, and an integrated tally light. The 19-inch LED prompter monitor is backlit, while the super thin on-air monitor delivers crisp and clear images to talent.



By combining both monitors in the same system, the E.P.I.C. 19 is more lightweight, and the requirement for additional components is eliminated. There is no need for an additional mounting assembly for the talent monitor, and despite the size of the display, the E.P.I.C. 19 enables camera operators to make use of full camera tilt.



"The E.P.I.C. integrated solution brings added versatility and functionality to studio operations," says Robin Brown, product manager of Autoscript. "In addition, the system is energy efficient due to the high-bright LEDs, and the long life of the prompting screen ensures durability and long-term cost savings."



The E.P.I.C. 19 features inputs for both LTC and VITC and can therefore display time code and tally functions via Autoscript's ClockPlus-E and TallyPlus-E.



"We will also be releasing the TallyPlus-E at IBC. It displays the camera number and tally state, and clips into place on the front of both the 17- and 19-inch E.P.I.C. models. It requires no external power or cabling, taking all its data internally via the E.P.I.C., to further simplify the prompting system," concludes Brown.



Both the E.P.I.C. 19 and TallyPlus-E will be in action at IBC at the Autoscript stand 11.E55 in hall 11.

