Digigram IQOYA *CALL and IQOYA *CALL/LE IP Audio Codecs Now Shipping With Free Opus Option

Support for Low-Latency Opus Encoding Algorithm Enables High-Quality Audio Contribution Applications Over Greater Choice of IP Networks

MONTBONNOT, France -- Sept. 9, 2014 -- Digigram today announced that it has added support for the Opus encoding algorithm to the already extensive list of algorithms supported by the company's IQOYA *CALL and IQOYA *CALL/LE IP audio codecs. A native digital audio compression algorithm with very low latency, Opus deftly addresses critical issues associated with the use of IP networks for real-time audio transport. Offering the benefits of Opus support, including greater choice in the use of "last-mile" networks, the Digigram IQOYA *CALL product family makes IP-based audio contribution an even more compelling option for broadcasters.

"Specifically designed for Internet-based communication links, Opus is ideal for our IQOYA *CALL codec family, which is dedicated to remote or studio-to-studio contribution on all IP networks ranging from heavily managed contribution networks to difficult networks such as the Internet or 3G/4G cellular networks," said Pascal Malgouyard, head of product marketing at Digigram. "As the professional broadcast industry continues its migration to IT-based solutions that take advantage of the ubiquity of IP networks, our IQOYA *CALL products are equipped to optimize the quality and efficiency of IP-based audio transport."

Digigram's IQOYA *CALL audio-over-IP (AoIP) solution brings professional quality to full-duplex connections between a remote site and a newsroom or a studio, and the company's IQOYA *CALL/LE offers broadcasters a lower-cost model boasting key features and the same high quality of the IQOYA *CALL product. Both products offer complete support for today's leading encoding algorithms. In addition to Opus, the IP audio codecs support Fraunhofer AAC-LC, AAC-ELD, AAC-LD, HE-AAC formats, MPEG-L2 and L3, enhanced-aptX, G722, and G711. Digigram has leveraged more than 30 years of expertise in audio transport to maximize the potential of Opus in AoIP applications.

The Opus algorithm handles both speech and music in a single multiple-bitrate algorithm that natively manages error concealment and adapts to varying issues, such as packet loss and variable bandwidth, encountered on difficult networks. Excellent audio quality is assured by the algorithm's very high speech-encoding quality at low bit rates ranging from just 24 to 32 kbps, and the low latency of Opus allows it to support audio contributions from reporters in the field. At higher bit rates, the music-encoding quality of Opus makes it comparable to the better versions of well-established AAC encoders.

"Using the native resources of most HTML5 browsers on IT platforms, Opus serves as a bridge between professional broadcast encoders and remote communication applications," added Malgouyard. "As such, integration of the algorithm into our IQOYA line opens the door for remote talent to connect to the studio and provide quality audio from a smartphone, tablet, or computer running, for example, a WebRTC-enabled browser. For broadcasters, this simple yet uncompromising contribution model represents significant savings in both time and equipment costs."

Both the IQOYA *CALL and IQOYA *CALL/LE are now shipping with the free Opus software option.

