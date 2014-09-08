Vinten Radamec Launches Class-leading Elevation Units

Bury St Edmunds, UK - Vinten Radamec(r), a Vitec Group company and world leader in robotic camera support systems, will be launching two new elevation units at IBC this month. The Vinten Radamec FE-165 and FE-55 elevation units bring class-leading on-air height control and versatility to large, fully automated, small production studios.

The elevation units leverage the column construction of the popular FP-188 Fusion robotic pedestal paired with a brand new drive and transmission design. Every shot is captured with a high level of accuracy and the ultra-smooth, slow movement ensures precise shot trimming. Utilizing Vinten Radamec's ICE platform, the units benefit from s-ramping motion control for superior start/stop functionality, allowing on-air transitions. Both units have a small base diameter which is able to fit through a standard door opening and will pack into a flight case for transportation if needed. In addition, both the FE-165 and FE-55 can be upgraded for virtual reality functionality, which enables them to deliver additional versatility to any studio environment.

The FE-165 is a premium integrated height solution - space and cost efficient - and features a full range of motion and excellent performance, indicative of the Vinten Radamec brand. Its extensive height range and exceptional speed enable rapid high-to-low transitions to offer a level of creativity previously only achievable through the use of jibs.

The FE-165 supports large camera packages weighing up to 55kg and when manual control is required, the unit can be operated using a pan bar-mounted height controller.

The FE-55, on the other hand, has been designed to support smaller camera packages while still offering the same performance, but at a more competitive price. "When combined with the Vinten Radamec CP4 control system, the FE-55 enables smaller studios to provide an additional axis of movement enhancing available shots," says Karen Walker, product director, Vinten Radamec.

Both units also feature an integrated power supply that allows direct connection with mains and eliminates the need for a separate power supply unit.

The new units will be on display at IBC on the Vinten Radamec stand (11.E55).