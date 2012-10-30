New Volicon Products at CCW 2012:

Observer(R) 7.0

Version 7.0 of Volicon's Observer(R) TS MPEG transport stream (TS) logging and monitoring system is enhanced to accommodate an even broader array of inputs, including ASI, QAM, 8-VSB, and DVB-T MPEG TS interfaces, and to provide improved system density for HD and SD programs. Newly simplified user interfaces on the Observer system make it even easier for cable, satellite, broadcast, and IPTV operators to address the volume and complexity of broadcast and network services.

Volicon will demonstrate how the Observer 7.0 system allows users to log MPEG transport streams continuously, as well as monitor A/V content including BS.1770-2 loudness and other correlations of data and video. Additionally, Observer 7.0 allows users to stream and export content to all stakeholders in the media enterprise. Because Observer TS logs the full transport stream, the user is able to go back an hour, a day, a week, or a month to examine and/or export content and effectively eliminate chronic issues with service handoffs. Low bit-rate proxies, WMV or H.264, and DVR-like frame-accurate controls allow for easy content review, even when operating over an enterprise network or WAN. Leveraged across the enterprise, Observer 7.0 can provide benefits to hundreds of users. Its low-resolution proxy streaming functionality gives executives the benefit of easy desktop review of live and recorded content, enables engineering staff to monitor and maintain quality of experience, and gives sales staff a tool for rapid ad verification.

Observer(R) Scout

Volicon will demonstrate its Observer(R) Scout logging and monitoring solution, newly equipped with loudness monitoring. The Observer Scout is a low-cost enterprise-grade A/V monitoring, logging, and troubleshooting system that allows broadcasters and networks to perform proactive content-based monitoring. The new loudness monitoring module for Observer Scout allows users to handle loudness complaint issues quickly and efficiently, while troubleshooting loudness issues as they arise. By adding BS-1770-2, EBU R128, and ATSC A/85-compliant loudness monitoring to the Observer Scout logger, Volicon gives operators unparalleled loudness management tools and much more -- all for the cost of a stand-alone loudness meter.

Volicon Modules at CCW 2012:

Triggered Recording

Volicon's triggered recording module offers valuable functionality across a variety of applications. When implemented along with the Observer(R) Remote Program Monitor (RPM), this module facilitates both ad verification and transport stream (TS) proof of experience. The module supports Volicon's ad verification module, which allows operators to log and perform A/V quality checks on ad insertions or high-value programs. The triggered recording module leverages the Observer RPM system to change channels and record an entire ad insertion window. With 24/7 recording, users can clip and export full-motion, full-frame-rate recordings of A/V ad assets for troubleshooting or proof of delivery, skipping time-consuming troubleshooting sessions.

The module enables operators to gather visual proof of experience related to MPEG impairments. It leverages SNMP alerts from an MPEG TS analyzer to identify stream issues, dial the affected channel, and create an A/V clip highlighting the MPEG impairment. With access to these automatically generated clips, engineers can evaluate the severity of the issue and focus their efforts on the impairments that most affect the customer experience. In the cable environment, this capability aids in improving service levels and reducing technician dispatch costs.

Loudness Monitoring Module

With commercial and program loudness being legislated worldwide, it's more important than ever that broadcasters, networks, and video service providers be able to monitor loudness in real time, as well as provide an affidavit of compliance for regulators and advertisers. Equipped to measure AC3 dialnorm levels and compliant with ITU BS.1770-1 and BS.1770-2, ATSC A/85 RP 2011, CALM Act (FCC Report 11-182A1), EBU R128 (Tech 3341/2/3/4), and ARIB TR-B32, Volicon's Observer(R) system offers a uniquely powerful combination of logging and loudness measurement. With these tools, the system provides better visibility of audio, video, and measurement data; more accurate selection of aired content; and faster, more practical access to any given piece of content.

New to the loudness module are graphing, exporting measurements, and integration of reports with as-run logs (ARL). Volicon's unique logging plus loudness measurements allows both monitoring as well as effective troubleshooting. Intuitive overlay controls within the Observer system's Web-based interface allow users to maintain continuous measurements that identify program loudness and loudness range. The Volicon system measures momentary, short-term, and integrated measurements, with adjustable short-form (e.g., 10, 15, 30, 60 seconds) and long-form (days) time frames that make it easy to compare the ad loudness to surrounding content. Users can view and export ad A/V affidavits with audio, video, and frame-accurate loudness measurements burned in, which facilitates fast resolution of loudness complaints. The system's fully compliant integrated loudness monitoring not only simplifies the overall monitoring workflow, but also adds value by eliminating the hassle and cost of working with external systems.

Loudness monitoring is available on all Observer product lines.

