Bannister Lake Develops New Branding Solution for Ross Video

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Canada, September 8, 2014 –Bannister Lake’s strategic relationship with Ross Video continues this week at IBC2014, as Ross introduces a new branding solution based on Bannister Lake’s broadcast automation software. The out-of-the-box solution provides Ross with a solution that is simple to integrate, giving their customers an out-of-the-box on-air branding solution that is easy to use and navigate.

Called XPression Brand-it, the new solution brings the power of Bannister Lake’s Brando to the Ross Video XPression graphic production workflow. BL Brando is a data-rich, web-based software solution that simplifies how broadcasters dynamically incorporate and continuously update bugs, promos, snipes, sponsor messages, social media hashtags, and other branding elements within one or more program streams.

In the Ross Video workflow, Brand-it will help XPression users more efficiently create, schedule and manage unique branding content for multiple channels. Configurations are available for both single-channel TV stations and multi-channel broadcast networks, ensuring a solution for broadcasters of any size and scale.

“The introduction of Brand-it extends the long-term relationship between Ross Video and Bannister Lake, following on the spring introduction of Tick-it, a Ross-branded ticker and branding solution based on Bannister Lake’s Super Ticker software,” said Georg Hentsch, president, Bannister Lake. “The tight integration between Ross and Bannister Lake technology ensures that Ross customers have complete, highly interoperable solutions for automated on-air branding and graphics.”

Brand-it also supports an unlimited number of graphic designers and production schedulers depending on operational needs. Web-based content authoring tools also enable multiplatform, web-based content authoring for users across fixed and mobile devices, including traditional desktop workstations, laptops and tablets. This capability, along with tighter integration across traffic and automation systems, ensures that users can flexibly schedule branding content months in advance, or make on-the-fly changes up until moments before airtime.

Visitors to the Ross Video stand (9.C23) can see a full demonstration of XPression Brand-it at the IBC 2014 Show, taking place September 12-16 at the RAI Exhibition Centre in Amsterdam.

