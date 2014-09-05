Dejero Announces Version 3.0 of LIVE+ Core Software

New Software Raises Dejero LIVE+ Platform for Bonded Wireless Newsgathering to New Levels of Performance, Reliability, and Ease of Use

WATERLOO, Ontario -- Sept. 3, 2014 -- Dejero, award-winning creator of the industry's most powerful and versatile platform of mobile newsgathering products, today announced version 3.0 of the core software that powers the company's industry-leading LIVE+ Platform. LIVE+ Core Software 3.0 includes significant new features and performance enhancements that make wireless transmission of broadcast-quality video easier to configure, more reliable, and more versatile for news crews.

"Our news organization relies on Dejero's newsgathering tools to add flexibility and immediacy to our breaking news coverage. We know we can count on Dejero to add significant improvements with every software release that make newsgathering easier and raise the bar on video quality," said Mauro Pelo', transmissions, on-air operations and ENG, Bell Media-RDS. "For instance, the new feature that allows the automatic management of video transport in the 3.0 release eliminates the need for our field operators to find the best live resolution through trial and error when setting up for a shot, while the up-to-latency mode automatically manages the latency, saving valuable time."

LIVE+ Core Software 3.0 includes the following new enhancements:

Automatic Transport Resolution offers users a wider range of options for configuring live video feeds from the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter or the LIVE+ VSET vehicle-mounted or fixed-location transmitter to a LIVE+ server. The software now constantly monitors available bandwidth and automatically adjusts the transport resolution to provide maximum video quality for the current network conditions so field crews can focus on getting the live shot. New auto transport settings include Auto SD, Auto SD+, Auto HD, and Auto HD+ -- with each setting operating at the bandwidth cap appropriate for the setting's base video resolution. In addition, a manual option allows users to set their own maximum connection bit rates. The server output resolution does not change during this process, so the video resolution routed to internal systems remains constant.

An Enhanced Connection Manager for Dejero's rugged and portable LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter includes improvements to the interface, providing a clear and intuitive view of modem connections and available signal coverage. When users initiate a live stream from the transmitter, the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter provides a visual indication of the connection's approximate strength by displaying a received signal strength indicator (RSSI) value. It also shows the carrier mode (e.g. HSPA, LTE, UMTS) for each modem connection.

A new Clip Import feature enables users in the field to import clips by simply connecting a laptop to the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter via Ethernet or Wi-Fi. They can then drag and drop an edited clip or other file onto the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter to be uploaded via bonded connections to a LIVE+ Broadcast Server or LIVE+ Cloud Server.

Enhancements to the LIVE+ Portal cloud-based monitoring, management, and reporting tool include a new feature for separate assignments. Now, users can access the LIVE+ Portal to configure different distribution routes for videos and files, and assign separate live, store-and-forward, and file-transfer destinations from the transmitter to different servers. With this feature, a user could send a live shot to the LIVE+ Broadcast Server for output while routing all store-and-forward clips to the LIVE+ Cloud Server for secure FTP access.

"Powered by LIVE+ Core Software 3.0, the LIVE+ Platform is now more reliable, versatile, and easier to use than ever," said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero. "Our customers have an even broader range of capabilities for adjusting and managing transmissions to achieve the highest-possible video quality for the available uplink bandwidth."

The software update is available immediately and free to all Dejero customers with support plans. Customers interested in updating their existing Dejero LIVE+ transmitters and servers can contact the Dejero support team to schedule an update. More information about the complete Dejero LIVE+ Platform is available at www.dejero.com.

