Barnfind opens UK operations

Sandefjord, Norway • Barnfind Technologies, Norwegian manufacturer of a revolutionary multi-functional, signal neutral transport platform, has expanded operations by opening an office in Rickmansworth, UK on 28 July 2014. Anil Parmar will serve as vice president sales UK & Ireland, and Nilesh Mandalia will assume the role of managing director UK & Ireland. Wiggo Evensen, Barnfind CEO, made the announcement from company headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway.

“Barnfind has a strong R&D heritage and a growing portfolio of innovative solutions for the professional video market,” said Evensen. “Nilesh originally joined Barnfind as VP Sales, and has helped to successfully evangelise our company across the world from the very start whilst newcomer, Anil, will play a key role in driving sustainable revenue growth through his extensive sales experience.”

Mandalia is well known in broadcast technologies field for his involvement in setting up distribution arrangements globally for DekTec and Barnfind alike.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to directly lead Barnfind’s UK operations and work with Anil to reach out to the broadcast market with exciting new products,” said Mandalia.

Parmar’s solid background in broadcast video sales includes management level positions at Emotion Systems, Providius, Digital Rapids and JVC Professional. Previously he worked at Evertz where he was instrumental in establishing the Canadian manufacturer’s position in the UK market. Parmar launched his career in the broadcast industry at Snell and Wilcox in the mid ‘90s where he managed a number of key accounts including broadcasters, systems integrators and dealers.

“I am delighted to join Barnfind, a dynamic team dedicated to providing leading-edge technology solutions to the broadcast video industry,” said Parmar. “With its considerable experience in R&D, green philosophy, and its passion to continue designing market leading products, the management team have a winning combination.”

About Barnfind Technologies AS

Barnfind Technologies, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function, low power consumption platform that supports numerous signals in one frame.

