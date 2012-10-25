NUGEN Audio Demonstrates Prototype of New ISOSTEM(R) Surround Upmixer/Downmixer Plug-In at AES SF 2012

LEEDS, U.K. -- Oct. 25, 2012 -- NUGEN Audio, a creator of intuitive tools for audio professionals, is demonstrating a prototype of a software plug-in at AES 2012 that offers market-leading upmixing/downmixing between stereo and 5.1 surround. The plug-in uses the patented ISOSTEM(R) technology, which is believed to be the only upmix engine that is fully compatible with stereo. ISOSTEM delivers a surround stem that downmixes exactly to the original stereo, and, if required, automatically constrains the dialog in the center channel.

The availability of the crossmix technology in a plug-in will give studios a convenient and powerful software-based mixing tool to complement the ISOSTEM real-time conversion hardware.

NUGEN Audio will develop three versions of the plug-in, which will allow audio professionals to produce a mix in the studio using a stereo mixing process, with the software automating the conversion to 5.1. An upmix plug-in will provide pure upmix with flexible settings, while the crossmix plug-in provides upmix as well as downmix. The third version will provide the extended functionality available in the ISOSTEM expert model.

"These plug-ins will give audio professionals the tools to create a mix that works perfectly in both stereo and 5.1 at the set-top box, without any of the phase artifacts that often appear when 5.1 is collapsed down to stereo," said Jon Schorah, creative director of NUGEN Audio. "And by automating the creation of a great 5.1 mix out of the components of a standard stereo mix, they will also save a lot of studio time."

The range of plug-ins will be AU/VST/RTAS/AAX-compatible.

More information about NUGEN Audio and its products is available at www.nugenaudio.com.

