SCTE(TM) Now Accepting Nominations for Individual and Technological Innovation Awards

HERTFORDSHIRE, U.K. -- 4 September 2014 -- SCTE(TM), the Society for Broadband Professionals, is now seeking nominations for its 2015 Individual and Technological Innovation Awards which recognize individual and company success in the broadband industry. The deadline for nominations is 31 January 2015.

Individual awards include "Technician of the Year", the "Richard Harris Member of the Year Award" and the "Tom Hall Award". The SCTE's Technological Innovation Awards, open to the entire broadband industry, are for technological innovation in the broadband arena and may be for a product, system or concept. The three award categories are:

-Best broadband network transmission solution

-Best CPE solution

-Best digital processing solution

There is also an award for the winner of the best overall submission -- the SCTE 2015 Technological Innovation of the Year Award. Nominations can be made online or the awards nomination brochure can be downloaded from the SCTE website (www.thescte.eu/index.php/press-and-promotion/technological-innovation-awards).

The awards ceremony will take place at the SCTE's 70th Anniversary Annual Gala Dinner on 27 June 2015 at The Tower of London. The Annual Gala Dinner includes a champagne reception with live entertainment, a four-course banquet dinner, a souvenir gift for every attendee, an awards presentation and dancing to a live band. A number of sponsorship packages are still available for the event. The SCTE will be celebrating 70 years in the industry throughout 2015.

In addition to organising industry achievement awards for the broadband industry, the SCTE hosts regular lectures and training courses, which have gained worldwide acceptance as the standard for young technicians entering the field of cable telecommunications and for those wanting to advance their knowledge and career prospects.

More information about the Technological Innovation Awards, and other SCTE activities, including its Balkan Broadband Conference and Exhibition on 2 October 2014 in Belgrade, is available at www.theSCTE.eu.

# # #

About SCTE(TM) (www.theSCTE.eu)

Founded in 1945, the SCTE(TM) is a Learned Society and non-profit making organisation whose aim is to raise the standard of broadband engineering in the telecommunications industry. The Society particularly concerns itself with the training and career advancement of technical professionals in the field.