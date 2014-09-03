Fairlight Showcases 3D Audio Workspace at IBC 2014

At IBC 2014, Fairlight will showcase 3D Audio Workspace (3DAW), a new platform for immersive and object oriented 3D Sound Production.

Aimed at the film and television post production market, 3D Audio Workspace reinforces the industry's drive for the ultimate in cinematic and immersive sound delivery by providing a comprehensive and diverse environment for 3D audio production.

"Fairlight has always had a reputation for pushing the boundaries of technology, but even by our high standards 3DAW is one of the most exciting products we have launched in many years," says Tino Fibaek, Fairlight's CTO.

One of the features that make 3DAW so unique is AirPan – a brand new concept that allows operators to use a Virtual Reality (VR) style input to position and control images in a 3D space.

"This feature is incredibly cool because you can literally reach out into the airspace monitored by the controller and by just moving your fingers in the air, you can pan, rotate, tilt and spread your sound in space," Fibaek adds.

Fairlight's 3DAW adds immersive sound capabilities to an existing digital audio workstation, whilst remaining fully compatible with an established workflow. This open platform configuration support VST® and RTAS® plugins, as well as ASIO® for I/O and sync sharing.

"The philosophy behind Fairlight's 3DAW is to give sound mixers a post production solution that works with all platforms," Tino Fibaek adds. "Different deliverables require different technologies, so Fairlight’s immersive platform provides the best of both worlds, supporting object orientated implementations such as Dolby’s Atmos and DTS’ MDA and fixed bus formats in 2D and 3D, from stereo through to 5.1 and all the way up to NHK’s impressive 22.2 format."

Fairlight has ensured post production facilities can easily connect to their studio workspace. Integrated, user definable B-chain processing supports up to 34 discrete speaker outputs allowing sound mixers to switch instantly between different surround formats, different speaker sets, speaker muting and soloing and comprehensive metering.

