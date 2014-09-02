Adorama Pro and Sony Present: Capturing 4K on the Shoulder with Sony’s NEX-FS700R and Odyssey 7Q Recorder

Save the date for Tuesday, September 9th to learn more about recording in 4K from the Emmy-nominated David Leitner and experts from Sony, Convergent Design and Adorama

New York, NY – August ##, 2014 – Adorama, (http://www.adorama.com), one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, is teaming up with Sony to present an evening with Sony’s NEX-FS700R and Odyssey’s 7Q Recorder. Join veteran cinematographer David Leitner, Sony senior product manager Juan Martinez, Mitch Gross of Convergent Design and the experts from Adorama on Tuesday, September 9th to learn more about capturing 4K footage. This is a free event, but space is limited. To reserve a spot, please register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/capturing-4k-on-the-shoulder-with-sonys-nex-fs700r-and-odyssey-7q-recorder-tickets-12746921385/.

At this event, director/producer and Emmy-nominated DP David Leitner will discuss his recent experiences shooting documentaries with Sony’s NEX-FS700R using an ergonomical rig he built to enable ENG-style hand-holding. He will compare use of Sony’s AXS-R5 RAW Recorder to capture 2K/4K 12-bit RAW with Convergent Design’s Odyssey 7Q Recorder/Monitor to convert 4K 12-bit RAW to HD in the form of ProRes HQ. He will also discuss his lens choices, and will screen examples from both recorders using the Sony VPL-GT100 Professional 4K SXRD Projector.

Juan Martinez, senior product manager for Sony will be joining to discuss what’s new with the FS700 firmware upgrade and E-mount lenses. Special guest Mitch Gross from Convergent Design will be there to answer any questions about the Odyssey 7Q Recorder/Monitor. Refreshments will be served.

Who: Adorama and Sony

What: Capturing 4K on the Shoulder with Sony’s NEX-FS700R and Odyssey 7Q Recorder

Where: Union Square Ballroom, 27 Union Square W, #500, New York, NY 10003

When: Tuesday, September 9, 2014; 6:30pm – 9pm

About David Leitner

David Leitner is a Director/Producer and Emmy-nominated DP with over sixty credits in feature-length dramas and documentaries, including eight Sundance Film Festival premieres. A former IATSE DP, his cinematography has been seen on Showtime, Bravo, Sundance Channel, HBO, MTV, PBS, and theatrically. He has photographed dozens of films about major artists including Brancusi, Picasso, Frank Stella, Ellsworth Kelly, Roy Lichtenstein, Chuck Close, Milton Glaser, and Sol LeWitt, and major architects including Peter Eisenman, Robert A.M. Stern, Richard Meier, Yoshio Taniguchi, Daniel Libeskind, Thom Maynes, and Steven Holl. As co-producer of Academy Award-nominated documentary FOR ALL MANKIND, he spent nine months at NASA’s Johnson Space Center personally restoring and enlarging 16mm lunar footage. He is also an author, columnist, and speaker on motion picture technique and history. Currently he serves as Motion Picture Chair of the New York Section of SMPTE.

ADORAMA: More Than aCameraStore

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 35 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, video and consumer electronics. Adorama's vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company, and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.



Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

Press Contacts:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 508.498.8433

(skype) lauren.zazil

###