Dejero Releases New Compact LIVE+ Broadcast Server

WATERLOO, Ontario -- Dejero today announced the launch of an all-new version of its rack-mounted Dejero LIVE+ Broadcast Server in a compact, 1U form factor. The new LIVE+ Broadcast Server includes dual-redundant power supplies and RAID hard drives designed for increased broadcast reliability when receiving video transmissions from field-based transmission devices including the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter, LIVE+ VSET, LIVE+ Mobile App, and LIVE+ NewsBook.

"The LIVE+ Broadcast Server plays a critical role in the Dejero bonded wireless production chain by receiving video transmissions over IP links and then integrating them into the broadcast workflow," said Brian Cram, CEO, Dejero. "With the newest version, the server takes up less space in a facility's equipment room or in a mobile production truck where space is even more limited. News crews can save time and money getting live and breaking news on the air by transmitting high-quality video files directly to the LIVE+ Broadcast Server using our patent-pending bonded wireless technology."

The updated 1U LIVE+ Broadcast Server supports two live feeds simultaneously from different LIVE+ transmitters and outputs real-time genlocked HD or SD video that feeds into the playout workflow. In addition to live video, the server can also receive store-and-forward video clips, edited video packages or other files that may be used at the broadcast facility to complete a story. Dual 400W redundant power supplies ensure broadcast continuity if one power supply fails, and they can be hot-swapped while the server is in use. For data redundancy and protection of stored data, the LIVE+ Broadcast Server now includes 2 x 1TB RAID hard drives. In addition, the new server features a quad-core Intel Xeon high-performance processor for all-day, everyday reliability.

About Dejero

From video capture and transmission to management and distribution, Dejero solutions help broadcasters, media companies, and organizations of all sizes reach their global multiscreen audiences instantly and cost-effectively. Dejero's LIVE+ Platform simplifies the acquisition and broadcast of live video on-air and online through a broad range of traditional and emerging uplink solutions. The platform, including portable transmitters and software for laptops and smartphones, intelligently manages or bonds wireless connections (3G/4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, microwave, and satellite) to deliver optimal picture quality. In addition, customers are able to centrally monitor and manage Dejero devices and live feeds in the cloud for streamlined content delivery and enhanced operational efficiency. Dejero is privately held and based in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.

