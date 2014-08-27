Mariner xVu(TM) Now Monitoring More Than 20 Million Devices

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Canada -- Aug. 27, 2014 -- Mariner, the global leader in Software Defined Monitoring (SDM) for IP Video(TM), today announced that it is seeing strong market growth as TV and entertainment companies take advantage of Mariner xVu(TM) to see and solve problems and drive down operational costs. In addition to providing its Mariner xVu solution for some of the world's largest TV and video operators, Mariner has reached the significant milestone of now having over 20 million devices under management.

Many tier 1 operators are augmenting in-house systems with Mariner software that leverages standardized virtualization and blade server technologies to scale to many more devices, and deliver service agility while driving down TCO costs relative to legacy hardware based probe systems.

"Mariner xVu is the world's leading SDM solution for IP Video," said Shaun MacDonald, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at Mariner. "Our market is growing as customers are adding new content and bundles for TV, broadband Internet, and mobile devices. With over 20 million devices now under management, it is clear operators are choosing Mariner as a proven and scalable solution to help manage complexity and real-time quality of service."

MacDonald continued, "The operations teams are seeing efficiencies as they target OPEX reductions, by automating operations and customer care. The system helps teams become more proactive in the face of network degradation and silent failures common in large IP networks. Teams spend their time fixing problems rather than searching for issues across an expanding network."

As the IP video market enters a high growth phase, consumers are demanding high-quality IP video content anytime, anywhere, and on any screen. As TV Everywhere becomes a core service, operators are re-evaluating their service assurance strategies. As a company, Mariner is seeing an increased focus on end-point experience, where services are often bundled and users may be on both large TV screens and mobile devices. Operators value Mariner's virtual approach of turning every end point into a software probe and smartly correlating it to topology and content flows.

"Mariner xVu software can easily scale to support the largest service providers in the world, giving operations teams the troubleshooting tools to proactively identify potential problems that affect the consumer experience across fixed, mobile, and portable screens," said MacDonald. "We are monitoring over 6 billion events per month and identifying hundreds of millions of service impacting IP Video issues. Our customers can see problems sooner and ensure better consumer experiences, while reducing the cost of operating their video platforms."

Mariner is the world leader in Software Defined Monitoring for IP Video(TM). Our software helps operators centrally manage the complexity required to deliver new video services with real-time visibility into Subscriber Experience Anywhere. Mariner xVu(TM) allows service providers to offer a reliable, high-quality viewing experience; rapidly isolate IP Video network issues; and cost-effectively reduce truck rolls and call volume to ensure a superior TV and broadband service.

Mariner xVu(TM) is the world's most deployed IP Video monitoring solution.

