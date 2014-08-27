HARMAN Professional to Unveil New Products at BIRTV 2014 In Beijing

BEIJING, China – Gearing up for the upcoming Beijing International Radio, TV & Film Exhibition (BIRTV), HARMAN Professional will showcase a series of audio-for-broadcast products, capitalizing on its growing popularity in the Chinese broadcasting and entertainment markets. Thanks to their heritage of upholding the highest manufacturing standards for broadcast applications, HARMAN’s AKG, JBL and Studer continuously lead the industry with the best systems for radio, TV and studio applications.

This year, HARMAN (Hall 2, Booth #2022) will feature the AKG WMS420, DMS700 V2, WMS4500, and WMS470 wireless microphone systems. Of these systems, the WMS420 offers unique qualities as the most versatile, high-performance single-channel wireless unit designed for small-scale applications, such as schools and town hall events.

AKG will also display new flagship headphones such as the K812, K712PRO, K612PRO reference headphones. These new models are designed for acoustic applications where precision is key during mixing, production and post phases.

From the Studer line, the new Vista X, Vista 5 M3 and Vista 1 digital mixing consoles will be on show. The Vista 5 M3 and Vista 1 offer a unique blend of portability and mixing power, making them the ideal choices for restricted spaces such as OB trucks and smaller studios. The flagship Vista X brings unparalleled processing power via the Studer Infinity Core offering more than 5000 x 5000 inputs and outputs accessible via the most advanced and fastest to use U/I on the market.

Soundcraft is also demonstrating its Vi1 and Vi3000 consoles at the show. The Vi1 is a compact package featuring the widescreen Vistonics touch screen user-interface, 32 input channels plus stage box expansion and the usual intuitive features including FaderGlow™ as found on the bigger consoles from the Vi Series, the new Vi3000 which also offers 48 onboard mic inputs plus additional 64 channel stage box, four Vistonics II™ ‘3D’ touch screen interfaces and a standard, built-in Dante™ interface plus expansion options.

Wrapping up the remaining HARMAN equipment, JBL is showcasing its LSR305 and LSR308 studio monitors, LSR310S studio subwoofer as well as the M2 Master Reference monitor.

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets premier audio, visual, infotainment and integrated control solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon® and Mark Levinson ®, the Company is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 16,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia and reported sales of $5.3 billion for the twelve months ended June 30, 2014.